Illinois Central Eight Conference girls basketball preview

<strong>Blue Devils eye back-to-back ICE Conference titles</strong>

It’s hard to imagine improving on a undefeated (14-0) Illinois Central Eight Conference title run, but Peotone head coach Steve Strough knows his team is capable of doing just that given the sheer amount of talent the Blue Devils return after having set a new single-season school record with 26 wins last season.

Having lost just one starter from last year’s squad — Danielle Piper (4.5 points per game) — Peotone is set to return its trio of All-Illinois Central Eight Conference and 2021 Daily Journal All-Area players in Jenna Hunter, Mady Kibelkis and Madi Schroeder as well as senior Marissa Velasco and junior Addie Graffeo, the lone new starter to the bunch.

With Kibelkis (12.7 points per game) and Schroeder (10.7 points per game), a pair of returning honorable mention AP All-State selections, set to display their talents once again as three-level scorers and 5-foot-10 Hunter (13 points per game) and 5-foot-11 Velasco (5.2 points per game) both poised to dominate inside the paint, the Blue Devils like their probability of possibly repeating as ICE champions as well as making a deep postseason run.

“Our emphasis this season is on being connected and competing at our highest level throughout the season,” Strough said. “We hope to compete for a conference championship and make a run in the postseason.”

Throw in Graffeo to the starting mix, who averaged 4.1 points per game and 2 rebounds per game in an average of 21 minutes per game last season as an inexperienced sophomore, as well as other newcomer juniors Ashley Renwick, Abbie Chenoweth and Jolynn Murray and Peotone surely has all the talent needed to outpace its historical 2021 season barring any significant injuries.

<strong>Veteran-led Tigers ready to make another run for ICE crown</strong>

Coming off a solid 24-8 overall record last season Herscher is once again primed to make its presence felt within the Illinois Central Eight Conference after finishing second in the ICE with an 11-3 overall conference record a season ago.

Even though the Tigers will be without last year’s team captain Lacey Grigas and 2021 Daily Journal All-Area Special Mention guard Mia Ruder, who both graduated last spring, this year’s squad will have plenty of firepower as they return seven key contributors from last year’s squad, including five seniors.

Senior Macey Moore returns as Herscher’s most athletic guard, who showed she can cut through opposing defenses with ease after averaging a team-high 13 points per game and four steals per game last season as a junior, which landed her to earn All-Illinois Central Eight Conference and 2021 Daily Journal All-Area honors.

She’ll reunite with other seniors Ella Gessner, Elise Kukuck, Gwenyth Jackubowski and Hailey King in the starting rotation which will make for one of the most experienced starting fives in the area.

“Led by five seniors, all of whom have seen important minutes in big games, we should have a strong team,” Tigers coach Phillip Peacock said. “Our stout defense carried us through a number of tough games last year and so we will continue to rely on that, but we are looking to build on the confidence we gained last year to make a stronger impact on the offensive end of the flood this year.”

Pair those veterans with returning juniors Katelyn Borschnack and Emma Powers, who both got limited minutes off the bench last season and the Tigers look to have all the necessary pieces to make another run at the conference championship.

“This year they [Borschnack & Powers] will be relied upon as substitutes and sometimes starters,” Peacock said. “We are hoping for big things from these ladies this year.”

<strong>Coalers leaning on their experience for another hopeful season</strong>

Despite losing 2021 Daily Journal All-Area and All-Illinois Central Eight Conference forward Molly Stiles (9.5 points per game and 5.9 Rebounds per game), longtime Coal City head coach Brad Schmitt has plenty of optimism for this upcoming season after the Coalers managed to secure a 16-14 record last year, their first winning season since 2014-15.

The main reason for that optimism will be due to the fact that Coal City returns a plethora of upperclassmen talent, led by returning All-Illinois Central Eight Conference junior guard Makayla Henline, who is coming off a solid sophomore season where she averaged 7.3 points per game.

Henline, along the likes of experienced seniors such as Audrey Cooper, Kerigan Copes and juniors Makenzie Henline, Abby Gagliardo and Mia Ferrias are all set to help try and lead a balanced Coalers offensive attack as they try and secure back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since the 2013-14 and 2014-15.

“We return quite a few starters and players who helped us succeed last year,” Schmitt said. “We have numerous girls who are very capable of producing quality numbers for us, but we still have things we need to shore up as the season gets under way.”

With the upperclassmen set to solidify the starting rotation, Schmitt believes the additions of newcomer sophomores Paige Walker and Kylee Kennel will give his squad an additional jolt with quality minutes off the bench.

Although this year’s squad lacks size compared to years of the past coach Schmitt is hopeful his team can make up for it with their ability to spread opposing defenses out with quick ball movement and quick drives to the paint led by his veteran guard play.

“We are a little undersized, but I hope we can make up for that with ball pressure and good ball movement on offense.”

<strong>Panthers primed to pounce to the top half of the ICE</strong>

Last season Manteno nearly secured its first winning season under head coach Bethany Stitar before falling short by two games with an 11-13 mark. And given the fact the Panthers return each of their top three scorers and rebounders from last year’s squad, the team in purple and white looks poised give their sixth-year coach her first winning record as the head of the program.

Leading the way for Manteno this season with be a pair of All-Illinois Central Eight Conference forwards in Kylie Saathoff (12 points per game and nine rebounds per game) and Drew Hosselton (seven points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game) as well as All-Illinois Central Eight Conference Special Mention guard Grace Sundeen (seven points per game and six rebounds per game).

“I’m excited about our upcoming season as we return our three leading scorers and rebounders from last year’s roster,” Stritar said. “I anticipate a battle every night in conference play, but hoping that we can finish in the top half of the conference this year.

“We have a lot of avenues to put points on the board and our defense continues to improve every year.”

Along with the trio of veterans the Panthers will look to get additional boosts from their newcomers Sara Schmidt, Ava Peterson and Macy Iwanus, especially as it relates to the defensive end.

In addition to the key newcomers, Manteno will also return its junior guard Sydney Sosnowski, who is set to make more of an offensive presence as a distributor after getting limited varsity action during her freshman and sophomore campaigns.

<strong>Lady Comets look to make another leap in Zwolinski’s third season as head coach</strong>

Having gone from a 6-5 finish in the shortened 2021 spring season during her first season as head coach to an 11-20 overall finish last season Reed-Custer head coach Shelby Zwolinski is looking to rely heavily on her five seniors to help earn the Comets their second winning season in three years for what would be only the second time in the last decade and a half.

Replacing six seniors won't be an easy task, but Reed-Custer has plenty of returners who could help turn the program back into the right direction.

Leading the charge will be none other than senior All-Illinois Central Eight Conference guard Brooklyn Harding, who averaged 6.6 points per game and 1.5 steals per game last season as a junior. Harding, a 5-foot-4 point guard, will look to command the offense as the team’s floor general, where she will look to find scoring opportunities for her other returning seniors Caelan Cole, Samantha Sprimont, Laci Newbrough and newcomer senior Addison Harms.

“The Lady Comets are looking for huge production from our senior class,” Zwolinksi said. “The five seniors have plenty of experience playing at the varsity level.

“Senior Brooklyn Harding will lead the pack bringing the ball up the floor and has a hot shooting hand on offense.”

Although its senior class lacks size, the Comets plan to introduce juniors Kaylee Tribble (5-foot-11) and Madison Keenan (6-foot) to help give their squad more of a presence inside and on the glass.

“We bring a lot of height this year between junior forwards Tribble and Keenan,” Zwolinski said. “We will look to them on both ends of the floor, to both score and grab rebounds.”

<strong>Wilmington looking to keep improving</strong>

In spite of starting last season with only eight girls on its roster Wilmington was able to win its first postseason game in 15 years and finished above .500 at 17-15. The lack of numbers proved to not be a factor for the Wildcats success last season and given they added another body to make up a total of nine players, including four seniors, Wilmington likes its chances of being able to improve upon last year.

“We look to improve upon some of our success last year,” Wilmington head coach Eric Dillon said. “We would like to be at the top half of our conference.

“To be able to do that, we are trying to find a team identity to see who we are as a team and how we want to play moving forward,” he added. “If we can do that, we may be able to achieve our team goals.”

Needing to replace its team captain and All-Illinois Central Eight conference point guard Anna Liaromatis, who averaged 9.9 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game last season as a senior, Wilmington will plan to lean on its returning junior All-Illinois Central Eight Conference guard Lexi Liaromatis and senior Breanna Horton.

The two veterans [Liaromatis & Horton] will attempt to outpace their previous seasons, where they averaged 9.7 points per game and 5.3 points per game respectively, in order to help lead the Wildcats to earn back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 1980-81.

In addition to Liaromatis and Horton, Wilmington hopes to get additional boosts from sophomores Skylar Rossow and Alaina Clark. Both players bring some much needed athleticism, especially on the defensive end, which could pivotal to the Wildcats chances of securing another winning season.