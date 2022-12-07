FOOTBALL: IHSA State Finals returning to ISU's Hancock Stadium

Less than two weeks removed from the end of the end of the 2022 IHSA football season, which culminated with eight state championship games at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium, the state’s prep athletic association announced Wednesday it would be returning to where the football state championships began nearly 50 years ago.

At Wednesday’s IHSA Board of Directors meeting, the board approved a contract to bring the IHSA Football State Finals back to Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium in Normal from 2023-2027.

“The entire Illinois State University community is ecstatic to have the IHSA Football State Finals returning to Bloomington-Normal,” ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan said in a release issued by the IHSA Wednesday. “Illinois State University and Illinois State Athletics have long valued their great partnership with the IHSA and take pride in our duties hosting IHSA events at our facilities.

“It will be a pleasure for us to welcome the student-athletes, their families and spectators to campus and the Bloomington-Normal community each year and provide them with a top-notch experience at Hancock Stadium.”

Hancock Stadium and ISU hosted the inaugural state championship weekend for IHSA football in 1974 and hosted championships for what was then all five classes of IHSA football until 1979, prior to the IHSA adding a sixth class. From 1980-1984, Hancock Stadium split hosting duties with Northwestern University’s Dyche Stadium in Evanston (now called Ryan Field), with Northwestern handling Classes 5A and 6A.

ISU became the host for all classes again in 1985 and held the honor until 1998, when the University of Illinois and Memorial Stadium took over in Champaign.

Illinois hosted every championship from 1998-2012. During that time, the IHSA again expanded, going from six classes to eight classes in 2001. Due to new scheduling created by the Big Ten Conference, the university’s athletics conference, the home of the Fighting Illini couldn’t host in odd-numbered years, due to the Illini themselves hosting games the same weekend after Thanksgiving.

That created the split from 2013, in which Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium in DeKalb hosted the 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021 title games. Illinois continued hosting in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2022 (Editor’s note: there were no IHSA State Finals in 2020 due to COVID-19).

ISU, NIU and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale all placed bids to host every championship game from 2023-2027 while Illinois once again bid to host in even years of 2024, 2026 and 2028.

“We appreciate all of the hosting bids that we received for the IHSA Football State Finals,” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson in Wednesday’s release. “Seeing the passion that these university communities have for hosting the State Finals and the amazing stadiums that each campus offers didn’t make for an easy decision.

“Ultimately, the first-class facilities, amazing support from Illinois State University and the Bloomington-Normal communities, and the central location proved to be the biggest factors in returning to ISU for the next five years.”

Hancock Stadium underwent a $23 million renovation in 2013 that included a new press box, a transformation of the stadium’s east side, new chair back seating, suites and other upgrades. The school also began building a new indoor practice facility adjacent to Hancock Stadium in April, a building that is anticipated to be completed prior to the 2023 IHSA State Finals.

The reunion of the IHSA Football State Finals and Hancock Stadium give ISU its third IHSA State Finals, joining girls basketball and girls volleyball, which are both held at the university’s Redbird Arena. The Bloomington-Normal area also hosts the IHSA State Finals in boys golf, cheerleading, dance, dual team wrestling, individual girls wrestling, journalism and scholastic bowl.