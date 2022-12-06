ROUNDUP: Kankakee girls zoom past Thornton; Conference action abounds in girls hoops

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 67, Thornton 27

Nikkel Johnson and Kendyl Christon each had 21 points to lead the Kays. Taleah Turner had eight points. Benkwasha Stroud and Morgan Baptist tallied five points apiece.

Coal City 50, Manteno 34

Coal City improved to 7-1 with an Illinois Central Eight Conference win against Manteno. Audrey Cooper recorded 16 points, two rebounds and one steal to help lead the Coalers. Mia Ferrias totaled 12 points and three rebounds. Makenzie Henline had nine points and one steal.

Sara Schmidt helped pace the Panthers with nine points and eight rebounds. Drew Hosselton added six points and four rebounds. Sydney Sosnowski had four points, including one made shot from beyond the arc. Katherine Gaffney chipped in five points.

Reed-Custer 55, Lisle 49 (OT)

Brooklyn Harding led the Comets with 13 points, followed by teammates Kaylee Tribble (11 points), Caelan Cole (10) and Madison Keenan(10).

Wilmington 35, Streator 26

Lexi Liaromatis led the Wildcats with eight points and seven rebounds. Breanna Horton added seven points and nine rebounds. Kaitlyn O’Donnell had seven points, including two made 3-pointers.

Cissna Park 56, Chrisman 8

Cissna Park’s win helped the Timberwolves improve to 7-1 on the season. Addison Lucht poured in 14 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists to help lead Cissna Park. Sophia Duis added 14 points, four rebounds and one steal. Mikayla Knake had 10 points, which was two more points than teammate Lauryn Hamrick.

Grace Christian 44, Tri-Point 40

Natalie Dalton led the Crusaders with 17 points.

Kyra Cathcart helped pace the Chargers with nine points. Adriana Hummel scored eight points, and Lainey Bertrand finished with seven points.

Watseka 34, Iroquois West 24

Watseka improved to 7-2 overall with the win against Iroquois West. Becca Benoit led the Warriors with 10 points and seven rebounds. Ava Swartz contributed 10 points, and Haven Meyer had nine points.

Shea Small and Kenzie Tammen each had seven points to help pace the Raiders in defeat.

Gardner-South Wilmington 61, Illinois Lutheran 17

Addi Fair poured in a team-high 24 points to help lead the Panthers. Grace Olsen tallied 13 points, which was seven more points than teammate Aspen Lardi.

Central 51, Donovan-St. Anne 42

Katherine Winkel finished with 17 points to help lead the Comets. Gracie Schroeder and Kaitlyn Balthazor each had eight points. Anna Winkel and Alana Gray had five points apiece.

Paiton Lareau scored 25 points to help pace the Wildcats.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Woodland 53

G-SW improved to 4-3 with the win against Woodland. Cale Halpin tallied 20 points and two steals to help lead the Panthers. Bennett Grant finished two rebounds shy of a double-double with 18 points and eight rebounds. Gabe McHugh recorded 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Dane Halpin chipped in eight points and three steals.

Serena 66, Dwight 47

Wyatt Thompson continued his offensive dominance by totaling a team-high 25 points to help pace the Trojans. Conner Telford added 10 points, and Dawson Carr chipped in six points.

Sunday

BOYS HOCKEY

Kankakee Irish 10, Champaign Urbana Chiefs 1

Dylan Latz scored five goals to help lead the Irish. Jace LaCost, Zac Yoakum, Tyler Adams, Ethan Rose and Jackson Pierce each had one goal apiece. Yoakum also added a team-high three assists.