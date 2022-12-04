ROUNDUP: McNamara boys edge St. Thomas More; Herscher girls top Watseka

Saturday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop McNamara 59, St. Thomas More 55

McNamara improved to 4-0 on the season. Jaxson Provost led the Fightin’ Irish with 25 points. Robert Hutson contributed 16 points, and Abner Garcia had seven points.

Peotone 64, Grace Christian 15

Peotone improved to 4-3 overall this season with a double-digit victory against the Crusaders. James Kuypers, Brandon Weiss, Miles Heflin and Marquis Walton each had nine points to collectively lead the Blue Devils.

No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.

Central 46, Hoopeston 41

Luke Shoven tallied a team-high 16 points to lead Central to victory. Amarion Paxton finished with nine points, which was four more points than teammates Jayce Meier and Aidan Podowicz.

Arthur Christian 51, Trinity 39

Tommy Kujawa led the Eagles with 17 points.

Toyota of Danville Classic

Schlarman 53, Watseka 48

Watseka concluded the tournament 2-2 to earn fourth place with the loss. Braiden Walwer poured in a team-high 33 points to help pace the Warriors. Tucker Milk had 10 points. Walwer was named to the all-tournament team.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Herscher 53, Watseka 30

Herscher improved to 8-1 with the double-digit win against Watseka. Macey Moore led the Tigers with 18 points. Ella Gessner tallied 12 points, and Emma Powers had five points.

Becca Benoit recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Jasmine Essington finished with seven points, and Haven Meyer and Ava Swartz contributed five points apiece.

Central 49, Wilmington 45

Anna Winkel recorded her first double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Comets. Katherine Winkel added a team-high 15 points. Gracie Schroeder chipped in 14 points.

Lexi Liaromatis scored 12 points to help pace the Wildcats. Breanna Horton and Kaitlyn O’Donnell garnered 11 points apiece.

WRESTLING

Plainfield South Mega Duals

Prospect 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 15; Bradley-Bourbonnais 73, Plainfield Central 5; Bradley-Bourbonnais 60, Plainfield East 21; Bradley-Bourbonnais 41, Lemont 37

Bradley-Bourbonnais went 3-1 to earn third place out of eight teams. Ethan Spacht (113 pounds) and Ty Starr (145/152) both went undefeated (4-0) in their respective matches to lead the Boilermakers.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Indian Hills 75, KCC 72

Isaiah Placide helped pace the Cavaliers with 27 points and five rebounds. Sean Black added 11 points and five assists. Noah Mason had eight points and four rebounds.

Friday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Beecher 95, Donovan 40

Beecher improved to 4-1 with the victory. Adyn McGinley led the Bobcats with 27 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Zack Johnson added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Orlin Nesbitt had 12 points, and Jake Graniczny contributed eight points and five rebounds.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Momence 53, St. Anne 52

Momence improved to 5-1 overall with the win. James Stevenson Jr. recorded a double-double with 32 points, 14 rebounds and six steals to help lead Momence. Kud’de Bertram had seven points and three steals. Eric Castillo chipped in five points.

Jordan Davis helped pace the Cardinals with a team-high 21 points. Anthony Blake tallied 15 points, and Fred Burton and Brandon Schoth had seven points apiece.

Central 92, Tri-Point 20

Aidan Podowicz and Blake Chandler each scored 15 points to help lead the Comets. Matthew Luhrsen and Logan Fritz added 14 points apiece.

Kaden Weber helped pace the Chargers with a team-high nine points. Franky Barriga and Nathaniel Smith each had four points.

Manteno 48, Wilmington 36

Kyle McCullough led the Panthers with 13 points. Porter Chandler recorded 11 points and Matt Regan had nine points.

Ryder Meents helped pace the Wildcats with 11 points. Ryan Nelson finished with eight points and three rebounds. Reid Juster chipped in four points, four rebounds and two assists.

Grant Park 81, Grace Christian 23

Grant Park claimed its fourth win in a row to improve to 4-2. Brock Brown led the Dragons with 19 points, followed by teammates Blake Brown (15 points), Rylan Heldt (14) and John Kveck (13).

Putnam County 75, Dwight 60

Wyatt Thompson poured in 25 points to help pace the Trojans. Conner Telford added 12 points. Luke Gallet and Tristan Chambers finished with six points apiece.

Gardner-South Wilmington 64, Illinois Lutheran 40

G-SW improved to 3-3 on the season with the win. Cale Halpin totaled 18 points, three rebounds and two assists to help lead the Panthers. Gabe McHugh tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Bennett Grant chipped in 12 points and six rebounds.

Peotone 57, Coal City 50

Miles Heflin scored 19 points to help lead the Blue Devils to their third win of the season. Brandon Weiss finished with 17 points, while teammate James Kuypers tallied 12 points. Lucas Gesswein chipped in eight points.

Owen Hren helped pace the Coalers with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists. Dillon Harrington added 12 points and seven rebounds. Carter Garrelts tallied nine points and two rebounds.

Trinity 58, FOFCA 51

Ethan Turner finished with 27 points to help lead the Eagles. Tommy Kujawa had 17 points.

Toyota of Danville Classic

St. Joesph-Ogden 68, Watseka 28

Hagen Hoy led the Warriors with 12 points. Braiden Walwer contributed 10 points and Dane Martin had two points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coal City 47, Morris 33

Coal City improved to 6-1 on the season. Mia Ferrias led the Coalers with 15 points and four rebounds. Makayla Henline added eight points and four steals. Makenzie Henline had 12 rebounds to go along with five points.

WRESTLING

Stagg 63, Bradley-Bourbonnais 45

No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers.

Bloom Trail 39, Manteno 29

Nolan Ziman (113 pounds), Trenton Ziman (145), Carter Watkins (170) each won their respective matches to help lead the Panthers.

BOYS HOCKEY

Kankakee Irish 4, Culver Academy 1

Jace LaCost recorded a hat trick with three goals to help lead the Irish. Zac Yoakum had one goal. Tyler Adams chipped in two assists, which was one more assist than teammates Scotty Workman Jr., LaCost and Yoakum.