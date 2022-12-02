BOYS BASKETBALL: Reed-Custer opens season with win at Herscher

HERSCHER — Without any Thanksgiving hoopla as part of this season’s schedule, the Reed-Custer boys basketball team had to wait 11 days from the beginning of the season to take the floor, something the Comets did for the first time this season in an Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup Friday night.

It didn’t take the Comets long to look as though they were in midseason form, taking the lead on their second possession of the game, when Jake McPherson hit his first of five 3-pointers, and holding it for the duration of the game for a 62-46 victory.

The win gave the Comets their first 1-0 start since 2016-17, and Herscher dropped to 1-4 on its young season.

“A lot of people were concerned — I was concerned — about if we’d come out like it was our first game and it was their fifth — I thought our kids came out and played like seniors,” Comets coach Mark Porter said. “For the most part, except Collin Monroe and the great minutes he gave us as a sophomore, our kids came out and played like seniors.”

Aside from Monroe off the bench, the five Comets who played Friday — McPherson, Jace Christian, Connor Eggleston, Lucas Foote and Wes Shats — are all seniors with at least a season of varsity contributions under their belts. But for McPherson, it was the senior guard’s first competitive action on the hardwood since the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 season after missing all of last year to an injury.

“It felt great,” McPherson said of his return to basketball. “The game hadn’t even started yet; they were calling starting lineups, and I was just smiling.

“I just love playing sports and just love being out here.”

McPherson finished the night with 19 points, including a 5-for-10 effort from downtown. That scoring output was second only to Shats, who poured in a game-high 22 points on 11-for-14 shooting from the field, including a 5-for-5 effort in the second half.

“Jake started getting hot and opened some room for me in [Herscher’s] zone [defense],” Shats said. “My guys do a good job of finding me in the post.”

The Comets saw their lead sit at 32-16 at halftime before the Tigers made their move in the third, employing a three-quarter court trapping defense that took the visitors out of rhythm. On the offensive end, Blake Ritesma caught fire as well and helped the Tigers trim their deficit to as close as 42-35 with just more than two minutes left in the third.

“He’s becoming a leader and is a driven young man [who] wants to be good,” Tigers coach Brent Offill said of Ritesma, who led the Tigers with 18 points. “If I tell him to do something, he’s going to do it, and he’s got the confidence we need, and he showed it tonight.

“He came out big in the second half and is trying hard on defense,” Offill added. “He’s got a ways to go, but he’s getting to where we need him to be.”

As quickly as the Tigers got back in the hunt, the Comets regained that 16-point halftime lead by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, thanks to a 9-0 run to end the third, carrying that late-quarter momentum into the fourth to hold on for a comfortable victory.

“We’ve got [a lot] of playmakers, and if one of us is off, the others are on, and we just feed off each other’s energy,” McPherson said. “When they went on that big run, it was a testament to our team that we could fight through that.

“I feel like that was a big thing that came out of tonight.”

As the Comets get their season started, they’re slightly short-handed without senior guard Josh Bohac, who will miss the first few weeks with a shoulder injury. But as they get ready to be healthy on the hardwood for the first time since their sophomore season, with a pair of football quarterfinal appearances in between, the Comets’ senior class is excited about what the next few months could bring.

“It’s limitless,” Shats said of the Comets’ potential. “If we start playing good basketball, we’re going to go far this year.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Shats finished a rebound shy of a double-double with 22 points and nine rebounds. McPherson added five rebounds, six assists and a pair of steals to his 19 points. Christian was also in double-figures with 10 points, two rebounds and three assists. Eggleston had six points, two rebounds and two steals. Foote went for five points, five rebounds and 10 assists.

Ritesma went 4-for-9 from the 3-point line to help him finish with 18 points, four rebounds and two assists. Brock Wenzelman hit a trio of triples and totaled 13 points, three rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams head back to ICE basketball Tuesday. The Comets will host Manteno, and the Tigers will visit Lisle, both at 7 p.m.