ROUNDUP: Momence boys win third-straight; Mac tops Peotone

BOYS BASKETBALL

Momence 47, Central 36

Momence improved to 4-1 overall with an 11-point victory over Central. James Stevenson Jr. recorded a double-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists to help lead Momence. Carson Statler added 11 points and five rebounds. Brandon Lynch totaled 10 points and five rebounds.

Amarion Paxton helped pace the Comets with nine points. Peyton Chandler and Matthew Lurhsen each had seven points and Jayce Meier had six points.

Bishop McNamara 55, Peotone 40

McNamara improved to 3-0 on the season. Jaxson Provost led the Fightin’ Irish with a team-high 27 points. Robert Hutson had 11 points.

Lucas Gesswein totaled a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds to help pace the Blue Devils. Miles Heflin finished with nine points.

Grant Park 67, Illinois Lutheran 33

Grant Park earned its third victory in a row to improve to 3-2 overall. Brock Brown led the Dragons with 20 points, including 18 in the first half. John Kveck added 14 points, which was two more points than teammate Blake Brown. Rylan Heldt had seven points and Jasper Cansler chipped in six points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 68, St. Anne 39

G-SW improved to 2-3 overall with a double-digit win over the Cardinals. Bennett Grant contributed 18 points, six rebounds and three assists to help lead the Panthers. Gabe McHugh added 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Cale Halpin had 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

Iroquois West 35, Ridgeview 34

Cannon Leonard led the Raiders with a team-high 16 points. Tyler Read finished with 15 points and Sam McMillan chipped in four points.

Prairie Central 70, Dwight 53

Wyatt Thompson scored 20 points to help pace the Trojans. Connor Telford added 19 points. Will Trainor and Jack Duffy each had four points.

Donovan 76, Grace Christian 29

Donovan improved to 3-1 with a win over the Crusaders. Griffen Walters led the Wildcats with 16 points, 14 rebounds and five steals. Ty Miller dished out 12 assists to go along with nine points. Jacob Onnen had 15 points and nine rebounds. Brendan Hennieke had 10 points off the bench.

No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.

Toyota of Danville Classic

La Salette 36, Watseka 28

Braiden Walwer scored 19 points to help pace the Warriors. Dane Martin and Tucker Milk had five points apiece.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nazareth 55, Kankakee 29

The Kays outscored the Roadrunners 18-15 in the second half but couldn’t overcome a slow start on the road Tuesday. Nikkel Johnson had 16 points to lead the Kays and Taleah Turner added seven points.

Rich Township 40, Bradley-Bourbonnais 31

Ellie Haggard helped pace BBCHS with a team-high 14 points. Skylar Grabow had eight points.

Seneca 40, Reed-Custer 20

Brooklyn Harding led the Comets with six points, followed by teammates Gwen Stewart and Kaylee Tribble who had four points apiece.

Tolono Unity 50, Cissna Park 38

Cissna Park was dealt its first loss of the season Tuesday. Brooklyn Stadeli tallied a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to help lead the Timberwolves. Mikayla Knake added 16 points, two rebounds and two steals. Addison Lucht had five points, five steals and two rebounds.

Watseka 60, Dwight 34

Becca Benoit led Watseka with a team-high 19 points. Ava Swartz totaled five points and six rebounds. Megan Martin had five points and eight rebounds. Haven Meyer chipped in 12 points.

Mikalah Bregin helped pace the Trojans with 14 points. Ryan Bean finished with seven points.

WRESTLING

Kankakee 36, Manteno 27; Manteno 36, Crete-Monee 29

Manteno split its tri-meet with Kankakee and Crete-Monee. The Panthers had five grapplers finish 2-0 in individual matches. Returning state qualifiers Carter Watkins (170 pounds) and Damian Alsup (285) each went 2-0 in their respective matches to help lead Manteno. Trenton Ziman (145), Nolan Ziman (113) and Hayden Hush (120) also went 2-0 on the evening.

No individual stats were available for the Kays.

Coal City 69, Central-Iroquois West 9; Coal City 71, Pontiac 6

Coal City swept its two matches to improve to 8-0 on the season. The Coalers were led by 11 grapplers who went 2-0 on the evening. Culan Lindemuth (106 pounds), Luke Munsterman (113), Aidan Kenney (120), Trace Wilson (126), Brock Finch (132), Buddy Widlowski (138/145), Mataeo Blessing (145/152), Derek Carlson (170/182), Joey Breneman (170/182), Braiden Young (195) and Drake Dearth (220) all helped lead Coal City by going 2-0 in their respective matches.