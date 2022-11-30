BOYS BASKETBALL: Kays top Vocational in Pickett's reunion with former school

KANKAKEE — A born and raised southside Chicagoan, Chris Pickett felt right at home for the 20-plus years he spent as a teacher and basketball coach at Chicago Vocational, including a tenure as the head basketball coach from 2003-2017.

But Pickett took a leap of faith prior to the 2017-18 school year when he flocked south to Kankakee, where he and the Kays have won over 100 games and three regional championships in the six years since.

“Things change,” Pickett said. “Before I came down here I was a little afraid of change, but because of the embrace the people here placed in front of me in taking me in, it made the change easy for me.

“And this is year six — I’m a Kay now the way I look at it.”

Pickett’s worlds collided on Tuesday, when the Cavaliers took the same commute Pickett now makes every day for a nonconference matchup in Kankakee, a game the Kays won 96-33 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Ten different Kays scored on the night, with six posting at least a nine-point effort. Larenz Walters had a game-high 16 points as the junior guard looks to build off a breakout sophomore campaign this winter.

For Walters, there hasn’t just been individual growth on the floor, but growth as a unit as well.

“It feels good as a team,” Walters said. “We’re starting to play better; some did play and some didn’t last year, but this year as juniors and seniors we’re coming together as a team.

“As the season goes on, as long as we play together as a team, we’re always gonna be good.”

The balanced scoring on the night continued with a trio of 14-point scorers — Naz Hill, Sam Yohnka and Damontae May. Yohnka’s scoring all came in a 14-point second-quarter outburst in which he sunk three 3-pointers and a pair of field goals, one off of an offensive rebound that came with a successful and-one.

A senior who is finding himself in his first significant varsity role this season, Yohnka said the work he’s put in while waiting in the wings the past few years helped lead to a performance on Tuesday he and the Kays hope can continue.

“It just shows the work is gonna show,” Yohnka said. “If you get your chance you’ve got to prove yourself in a game when you get that opportunity.”

Yohnka is one of several players looking to fill larger roles this season, all of whom have been grinding for the past few years.

“These days a lot of kids want instant gratification without the work, but these kids have put the work in,” Pickett said. “Sam Yohnka, Jaheim Porter, CaRon Johnson, Geral Halbert, those guys put the work in the summer, in the fall, and it’s showing now.

“We have a lot more work in front of us but we’re encouraged by what we have.”

The Kays got to show how much they’ve improved in the offseason Tuesday while Pickett was also able to show his former program, now led by Pickett’s former assistant Phillip Watson, what his new world is like since his change of scenery.

“It’s good to see them and good to see them giving back to the kids at Vocational, a school I care deeply about,’ Pickett said. “But coming down here, my heart is down here now too.

“It’s good to see those people and it was good for us to get out there and work on what we need to do for ourselves, getting a win while doing it.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Walters added four steals, two assists and a rebound to his game-high 16 points. Yohnka added three steals, three assists and a rebound to his 14 points. May’s 14 points were complimented by six steals, three assists and a rebound. Hill shot a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor for his 14 points, which came with four steals and an assist. Johnson and Javon Logan had nine points apiece.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays visit Harlan at 6:30 p.m. Friday.