ROUNDUP: Watseka girls edge Central; Kankakee boys open victorious

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Watseka 48, Central 12

Ava Swartz totaled 11 points to help lead the Warriors. Jasmine Essington recorded 10 points while Megan Martin and Becca Benoit each had six points and six rebounds.

Gracie Schroeder finished with four points to help pace the Comets. Alana Gray had three points and Emma Skeen chipped in two points.

Tri-Point 45, Illinois Lutheran 12

Kyra Cathcart led the Chargers with a team-high 10 points. Adriana Hummel and Kadie Hummel collected eight points apiece. Maddie McNeil chipped in seven points.

Milford 46, South Newton 37

Hunter Mowrey collected 33 points, five steals and a new school record with 21 rebounds in a single game to help lead the Bearcats. Brynlee Wright contributed eight points and eight rebounds.

Manteno 55, Wilmington 40

Grace Sundeen went 5-of-9 beyond the arc to help finish with 17 points, four assists and two steals to help lead the Panthers. Katherine Gaffney totaled 13 points and seven rebounds. Drew Hosselton had 12 points and five rebounds.

Clara Smith tallied 12 points to help pace the Wildcats in defeat. Lexi Liaromatis added nine points and Kaitlyn O’Donnell had eight points.

Herscher 40, Reed-Custer 27

No individual stats were available for Herscher.

Kaylee Tribble led the Comets with 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Brooklyn Harding, Gwen Stewart and Maddie Keenan each had four points.

Peotone 63, Coal City 25

Peotone improved to 6-0 on the season. Mady Kibelkis led the Blue Devils with a team-high 17 points. Jenna Hunter scored 16 points and Madi Schroeder had 12 points.

No individual stats were available for Coal City.

Gardner-South Wilmington 44, Grant Park 29

Addi Fair totaled 22 points to once again help lead G-SW. Grace Olsen finished with nine points.

Delaney Panozzo recorded a monster double-double with 19 points and 20 rebounds to help pace the Dragons. Camryn Nowak scored six points.

Momence 32, Beecher 30

Sydnee VanSwol scored a team-high 13 points to help lead Momence. Britta Lindgren added seven points and seven rebounds. A’Miracle Johnson tallied six points and five rebounds. Haylie Smart had six points and seven rebounds.

No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.

Donovan-St. Anne 49, Grace Christian 46

Paiton Lareau finished four blocks shy of a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks to help lead the Wildcats. Layla Lou Walters tallied eight points, eight steals and six rebounds.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 97, Butler College Prep 45

Larenz Walters poured in 35 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists to help lead the Kays. CaRon Johnson and Naz Hill each had 12 points apiece. Lincoln Williams had nine points, which was one more point than teammate Cedric Williams.

St. Joseph-Ogden Toyota Classic

La Salete 38, Cissna Park 22

Seth Walder smacked three 3-pointers to help total nine points and lead Cissna Park. Gavins Spitz added eight points, seven rebounds and two drawn charges. Chase Petry had three points.