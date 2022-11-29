FOOTBALL: McNamara tabs St. Laurence assistant Kelly for head coaching role

When Bob Kelly returned to his high school alma mater of St. Laurence a handful of years ago after wrapping up his college football career at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, he had the fortune of working with longtime Mt. Carmel coach Frank Lenti, who was the winningest coach in IHSA history (374 wins), when the two both joined the Vikings’ staff in 2018.

Now, less than five seasons later, Kelly will have the opportunity to work closely with and replace another IHSA legend, Bishop McNamara’s Rich Zinanni. Kelly was officially named as Zinanni’s permanent replacement as the McNamara head football coach Tuesday, taking over for interim head coach Shawn Lade, who spent the past season filling in after Zinanni’s retirement in 2021.

The 27-year-old Kelly will serve as not just the football coach, but the dean of students and assistant athletic director as well after serving in a myriad of roles at St. Laurence that included work as an assistant football coach, teacher, assistant athletic director and admissions work.

“I would lie if I said I wasn’t nervous — I’m out of my realm as a south side Chicago kid moving away from home, my first time with a new job and new school,” Kelly said. “It comes with some nerves but I feel like over the past five years I’ve done a lot to prepare for this moment and am as ready as I physically can be.”

Kelly credited what he learned under Lenti for helping prepare him for the new role and is excited to pick the brain of a close friend of Lenti’s, Zinanni, as he begins to build the foundation of his own program for the first time.

“My first summer of coaching after college, as a 22-year-old young buck, my head coach and my own former head coach [Harold Blackmon], sat down on the couch and told me Frank Lenti was coming to practice that day, no context or anything. … I attached myself to coach Frank and have spoken to him every day since for five years,” Kelly said. “I’m unbelievably lucky and a lot of what I know about coaching football and working with kids come from him.

“I think that role coach Frank had on me, now with coach Rich being around to be an advisor and be around as much as he can, I’ll be able to lean on him for decisions that a 27-year-old guy on his own might have a hard time dealing with.”

It’s that combination of youth and experience that McNamara athletic director Aaron Hamilton and the committee in charge of hiring a new coach fell in love with when they met Kelly. It’s something similar Hamilton and the school saw in other recent hires they’ve made with girls basketball coach Khadaizha Sanders and softball coach Alee Rashenskas, with Kelly providing an added bonus of being in the building every day come January, when he will begin his duties as dean and assistant AD.

“Being a young guy with new ideas and a new approach, his enthusiasm and knowledge of the game, all those things go into the process and he just stuck out,” Hamilton said. “…We want the McNamara mentality back and these new, young coaches are going to help bring that back.”

While McNamara loved the combination of youthful experience that Kelly brings to the table, the new coach felt similarly about McNamara. A storied program in the midst of a rebuilding period as a program and charter members of the Chicagoland Christian Conference that will begin next school year, the opportunity to build on old traditions while creating new ones is something that stuck out to the quarterback-turned-coach.

“I love the 100 years of tradition around here and all we can do is continue to grow and build on it,” Kelly said. “We want to get McNamara back to what it was and better than it’s ever been.

“There’s a lot of new this year with me being a new guy and having new guys on staff, new kids, whatever the case may be,” he added. “It won’t always be sunshine and roses; we’ll have our struggles and issues but it’s exciting to be in a new conference and try to establish ourselves right away.”

Kelly, the son of Bob and Eileen, has a full Catholic school background, from his grammar school days at Our Lady of the Ridge in Chicago Ridge, to St. Laurence and eventually Loras. He’s the younger brother of Jess and Meg and plans on moving to the area with his girlfriend, Isabelle.

As for Lade, who jumped up from his JV coaching position to serve as the interim head coach when Zinanni’s initial replacement, Alan Rood, left for a teaching and coaching job at St. Anne last summer, he will continue to coach as an assistant and help Kelly ease into the role of head coach.

“He had a lot of things going against him coming in with how it happened, but he grabbed the bull by the horns, went after it and did an excellent job,” Hamilton said. “We knew going in it would be a one-year-and-done thing, he wasn’t in the market to be a head football coach because of his job and other things.

“But what he did for us for one year was outstanding and exactly what we needed.”