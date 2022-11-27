ROUNDUP: Momence boys win Route 17 Classic

boys Basketball

SATURDAY

Dwight Route 17 Classic Tournament

Momence 60, Ridgeview 47

James Stevenson Jr. tallied 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help lead Momence to the tournament championship. Kud’de Bertram finished with 13 points and four rebounds. Stevenson and Bertram were both named to the all-tournament team.

Grant Park 66, Flanagan-Cornell 48

Blake Brown totaled 20 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals to help lead the Dragons. John Kveck added a double-boule with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Brock Brown had 14 points, four rebounds and four assists. Kveck was named to the all-tournament team.

St. Bede 54, Dwight 49

Wyatt Thompson led the Trojans with 33 points. Jack Duffy and Luke Gallet each had five points. Dawson Carr and Conner Telford had three points apiece. Thompson was selected to the all-tournament team.

Coal City/Manteno Thanksgiving Tournament

Beecher 75, Gardner-South Wilmington 50

Beecher won its third-place game against G-SW to improve to 3-1 overall. Adyn McGinley led the Bobcats with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jack Hayhurst added 12 points and three rebounds. Zackary Johnson had 11 points and four rebounds. Orlin Nesbitt chipped in 10 points.

Cale Halpin poured in a game-high 26 points to help pace the Panthers. Gabe McHugh contributed 10 points and seven rebounds. Bennett Grant had seven points and four rebounds.

Peotone 50, Morris 44

Miles Helfin recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Blue Devils. Brandon Weiss added 17 points, including five made 3-pointers. Lucas Gesswein had six points and six rebounds.

Manteno 47, Coal City 43

Jason Brown scored 12 points to help lead Manteno to fifth place in the tournament. Jeremiah Renchen finished with 10 points, which was one more point than teammate Porter Chandler. Aidan Dotson chipped in seven points.

Schlarman Topper Classic Tournament

Milford 41, Schlarman 37

Adin Portwood led the Bearcats with 17 points. Sawyer Laffoon scored 10 points and R.J. Mann added nine points.

Milford 72, Paris 63

Adin Portwood led Milford with a team-high 26 points. Sawyer Laffoon added 18 points and R.J. Mann had nine points.

WJOL Thanksgiving Tournament

Lockport 49, Bradley-Bourbonnais 41

BBCHS concluded the tournament 2-2 overall. Anthony Kemp led the Boilermakers with 14 points and six rebounds. Brayden Long had seven points and two rebounds. Nick Allen tallied seven points and seven rebounds. Tyran Bender contributed nine points and three rebounds. Long was named to the all-tournament team.

Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley Tournament

Prairie Central 63, Iroquois West 42

Iroquois West dropped its tournament championship game to Prairie Central. Tyler Read led the Raiders with 15 points. Sam McMillan scored 13 points, which was nine more points than teammate Cannon Leonard. McMillan and Leonard were both named to the all-tournament team.

Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament

Mendota 48, Herscher 36

Freshman Tanner Jones led the Tigers with a team-high 15 points. Brock Wenzelman finished with eight points.

Calvary Christian Academy Thanksgiving Tournament

Donovan 71, FBCHS 45

Griffen Walters recorded a triple-double with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 10 steals to help lead the Wildcats. Ty Miller added 14 points, three rebounds and 11 assists. Blake Bard chipped in 16 points.

Regular Season

Central 53, Watseka 37

Luke Shoven led Central with a team-high 21 points. Amarion Paxton added eight points and Caleb Meister had seven points.

Hagen Hoy helped pace Watseka with a team-high 19 points. Tucker Milk and Quinn Starkey each had six points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calvary Christian Academy Thanksgiving Tournament

Donovan 61, Calvary Christian 51 (OT)

Paiton Lareau recorded a monster double-double with 29 points and 20 rebounds to help lead Donovan to the tournament championship. Layla Lou Walters tallied 13 points, five assists and three steals. Tiffany DeYoung had eight points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and five steals. Lareau and Walters were both named to the all-tournament team.

Regular Season

Cissna Park 61, Ridgeview 29

Mikayla Knake totaled 16 points, two steals, three assists and one rebound to help lead the Timberwolves. Addison Lucht had 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists. Sophie Duis chipped in 10 points and three rebounds.

WRESTLING

Coal City 72, Stagg 3; Coal City 57, Brother Rice 21; Coal City 34, Downer Grove North 32

Coal City went 3-0 on the weekend to help improve to 6-0 on the season. The Coalers were led by seven of its grapplers who went undefeated. Mataeo Blessing (145 pounds), Landin Benson (170) and Braiden Young (220) each went 3-0 on the evening to help lead Coal City. Brant Widlowski (138) Brock Finch (132) and Brody Widlowski (113) each went 2-0 and Joey Breneman (182) went 1-0 in their respective matches.

FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

WJOL Thanksgiving Tournament

Bradley-Bourbonnais 59, Minooka 44

BBCHS improved to 2-1 on the season. Brayden Long led the Boilermakers with 20 points and six rebounds. Anthony Kemp added 13 points and six rebounds. Nick Allen contributed 15 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley Tournament

Iroquois West 68, Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley 62 (OT)

Iroquois West hit 8-of-10 free throw attempts in overtime to help earn the victory and advance to the tournament championship against Prairie Central on Saturday. Cannon Leonard recorded a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds to help lead the Raiders. Sam McMillan added a team-high 25 points. Tyler Read had nine points and Evan Izquierdo chipped in six points.

Coal City/Manteno Thanksgiving Tournament

Manteno 47, Peotone 46

Trey Malone totaled 16 points, including the eventual game-winning 3-pointer with 14 seconds left to help lead Manteno. Jeremiah Renchen added 10 points and Kyle McCullough had nine points.

Miles Heflin poured in 20 points to help pace the Blue Devils.

IC Prep 78, Beecher 70

Beecher fell to 2-1 overall with the loss. Andy McGinley led the Bobcats with 24 points. Jack Hayhurst contributed 18 points, which was seven points more than teammate Orlin Nesbitt. Zackary Johnson had 11 points.

Agricultural Science 59, Gardner-South Wilmington 22

Cale Halpin led G-SW with seven points and four rebounds. Gabe McHugh added six points and three rebounds. Bennett Grant had five points and four rebounds.

Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament

Serena 64, Herscher 32

Brock Wenzelman tallied a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds to help pace the Tigers in defeat.

Calvary Christian Academy Thanksgiving Tournament

Greenview 66, Donovan 60

Jacob Onnen totaled 21 points, six rebounds and two steals to help pace the Wildcats. Griffen Walters had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Ty Miller chipped in eight points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

Donovan 66, Blue Ridge 60

Donovan improved to 1-1 on the season with a six-point victory over Blue Ridge. Griffen Walters led the Wildcats with 21 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and a steal. Carter Ponton had 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from deep to go along with four rebounds. Jacob Onnen had 13 points, one rebound and an assist.

Schlarman Topper Classic Tournament

Covington 65, Milford 43

Adin Portwood led Milford with a team-high 17 points. Sawyer Laffoon finished with 12 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Calvary Christian Academy Thanksgiving Tournament

Donovan 48, DePue 31

Paiton Lareau led Donovan with 27 points, 15 rebounds and four steals. Layla Lou Walters had nine points, two assists and three steals.

Donovan 58, Cornerstone Christian 15

Paiton Lareau tallied 26 points, eight rebounds and four steals to help lead the Wildcats. Layla Lou Walters had 12 points. Tiffany DeYoung chipped in 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.