ROUNDUP: Thanksgiving basketball tournaments pick up; Area wrestlers hit the mats

WEDNESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dwight Route 17 Classic Tournament

Momence 62, Dwight 39

James Stevenson Jr. recorded 24 points and 13 rebounds to help lead Momence. Kud’de Bertram finished with 16 points. Carson Statler had nine points.

Wyatt Thompson poured in 25 points to help pace the Trojans. Conner Telford and Dawson Carr added six points apiece. Luke Gallett had two points.

Grant Park 55, Earlville 49

John Kveck recorded 20 points to help lead the Dragons. Brock Brown tallied 17 points and Rylan Heldt had seven points.

WJOL Thanksgiving Tournament

Lemont 62, Bradley-Bourbonnais 57

BBCHS lost its first game of the season to fall to 1-1 overall. Brayden Long helped pace the Boilermakers with a team-high 16 points. Ethan Kohl contributed 12 points, which was two more points than Brandon Harris. Anthony Kemp had nine points and Nick Allen had eight points.

Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley Tournament

Iroquois West 56, Tri-Point 10

Iroquois West earned its first victory on the season to help improve to 1-1 overall. Cannon Leonard scored 17 points to help lead the Raiders. Tyler Read added 13 points and Sam McMillan had 11 points. Jace Pankey tallied six points.

Nate Smith helped pace the Chargers with a team-high six points. Donovan Conner and Kaden Weber each had two points apiece.

Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament

Newark 62, Herscher 32

Brock Wenzelman helped pace the Tigers with a team-high 15 points.

WRESTLING

Coal City 49, Joliet West 21

Coal City improved to 3-0 with a 28-point victory over Joliet West. The Coalers were led by 10 grapplers who went 1-0 on the evening. Culan Lindemuth (106 pounds), Brody Widlowski (113), Aidan Kenney (120), Brant Widlowski (138), Mataeo Blessing (145), Jack Poyner (160), Derek Carlson (170), Joey Breneman (182), Braiden Young (195) and Drake Dearth (220) all helped lead Coal City by earning individual match victories.

TUESDAY

WRESTLING

Central-Iroquois West 71, Rantoul 6; Central-Iroquois West 72, Kankakee 6

Central opened its season with back-to-back victories over Rantoul and Kankakee. The Comets had 12 grapplers go 2-0 on the evening. Blake Hemp (113 pounds), John Randles (120), Garrison Bailey (126), Kayden Cody (132), Gage Poyner (138), Gianni Panozzo (145), Giona Panozzo (152), Brayden Morris (160), Maxwell Joseph (170), Garron Perzee (182), Hunter Hull (220) and Noah Gomez (285) each helped lead Central by winning both of their respective matches.

Morris 34, Manteno 27; Tinley Park 33, Manteno 27

Manteno went 7-6 in matches during its tri-meet with Morris and Tinley Park. Returning state qualifiers Carter Watkins (160 pounds) and Damian Alsup (285) each led the Panthers by going 2-0 in their respective matches. Trenton Ziman (152) and Trent Lacy (170) also went 2-0 on the evening.

Coal City 70, Palos Heights Shepard 6; Coal City 73, Joliet Central 6

Coal City opened its season with two victories over Shepard and Joliet Central to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Brant Widlowski (138 pounds), Chase Dehler (152), Landin Benson (160), Derek Carlson (170), Joey Breneman (195), and Tyler Porth (285) each went 2-0 to collectively pace the Coalers on the grappling mat.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Watseka 56, Milford 24

Watseka improved to 4-1 overall. Becca Benoit led the Warriors with 17 points and five rebounds. Emily Miller recorded six points and five rebounds. Jasmine Essington and Brianna Denault each had six points.

Hunter Mowrey totaled a team-high 14 points to help pace the Bearcats. Brynlee Wright tallied four points.

Manteno 47, Grant Park 11

Manteno held the Dragons to six percent shooting to help earn the victory. Kylie Saathoff led the Panthers with six points and 10 rebounds. Sara Schmidt added five points and nine rebounds. Grace Sundeen contributed six steals and five points.

Herscher 57, Gardner-South Wilmington 22

Herscher improved to 4-1 overall this season with the win. Macey Moore poured in a team-high 16 points to help lead the Tigers. Emma Powers scored 11 points, which was two more point than teammate Elise Kukuck. Elsie Hoffman had seven points.

Addi Fair totaled 18 points to help pace the Panthers.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coal City/Manteno Thanksgiving Tip-Off

Gardner-South Wilmington 50, Morris 43

G-SW improved to 1-1 on the season. Cale Halpin poured in 20 points and four rebounds to help lead the Panthers. Gabe McHugh totaled 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Bennett Grant had nine points and three rebounds.

Beecher 59, Peotone 39

Adyn McGinley totaled 24 points, five rebounds and four assists to help lead the Bobcats. Zack Johnson added 10 points, four rebounds and three assists. Ethan Turney chipped in four points off the bench.

Miles Helfin led the Blue Devils with 14 points. Lucas Gesswein chipped in 10 points.

Agricultural Science 52, Coal City 31

Cason Headley led the Coalers with 13 points and seven rebounds. Carter Garrelts recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Chris Cholico chipped in five points, four rebounds and one assist.

IC Catholic 49, Manteno 35

Jeremiah Renchen scored 12 points to help pace Manteno. Joe Mallaney recorded eight points and Porter Chandler had seven points.

Dwight Route 17 Classic Tournament

Dwight 66, Grant Park 45

Wyatt Thompson surpassed the 1,000 career point mark by totaling 22 points to help lead the Trojans. Dawson Carr contributed 13 points and Conner Telford had 10 points. Luke Gallett chipped in nine points.

John Kveck scored a team-high 14 points to help pace the Dragons. Tyler Hudson and Blake Brown finished with eight points apiece. Brock Brown tallied 12 points.

Earlville 56, Momence 47

James Stevenson Jr. tallied 19 points to help lead Momence. Kud’de Bertram added nine points. Carson Statler scored six points, which was one more point than teammate Easton Newberry.

Schlarman Topper Classic

Bismarck-Henning 78, Milford 50

Sawyer Laffoon led the Bearcats with 17 points. Adin Portwood had 16 points and R.J. Mann finished with seven points.