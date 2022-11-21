ROUNDUP: Cissna Park wins Timberwolf Tip-Off; Coal City takes title in Braidwood

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off

Cissna Park 61, Bishop McNamara 59

Cissna Park overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to help pull of the come-from-behind victory and win the Timberwolf Tip-Off championship. Mikayla Knake recorded her 1,000th career point after totaling 24 points, six rebounds and two steals to lead the Timberwolves. Addison Lucht added 21 points, six rebounds, four steals and one assist. Brooklyn Stadeli had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Knake, Lucht and Stadeli each were named to the all-tournament team.

Trinity Davis scored a game-high 27 points to help pace the Fightin’ Irish. Caley Strahan added 15 points. Leigha Brown had four points. Davis and Strahan were both named to the all-tournament team.

Momence 32, Milford 24

A’Miracle Johnson scored 10 points to lead Momence. Britta Lindgren finished with eight points, and Sydney VanSwol had five points.

Hunter Mowrey scored 16 points to help pace the Bearcats. Brynlee Wright had four points. Mowrey was named to the all-tournament team.

Armstrong-Potomac 55, Central 44

Alana Gray and Gracie Schroeder totaled 18 points each to help pace the Comets. Anna Winkel chipped in six points. Schroeder was named to the all-tournament team.

Watseka 44, Bishop McNamara 40

Ava Swartz led the Warriors with 14 points. Becca Benoit finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Megan Martin totaled nine points and five rebounds. Swartz and Benoit were named to the all-tournament team.

Trinity Davis scored a team-high 21 points to help lead the Fightin’ Irish. Leigha Brown had six points, which was one more than teammate Emily Storer.

Tri-Point 49, Milford 25

Lainey Bertrand recorded 12 points to help lead the Chargers. Millie Ruiz added six points, and Kori Weber had two points.

Hunter Mowrey did most of the scoring for Milford by totaling a team-high 15 points. Brynlee Wright chipped in seven points. Jasmine Cullum had two points.

Reed-Custer Lady Comets Basketball Classic

Coal City 37, Plainfield Central 36

Coal City made the necessary stops to earn a one-point victory against Plainfield Central to help claim the Lady Comet Classic Tournament championship. Abby Gagliardo led the Coalers with a team-high 17 points. Mia Ferrias added 11 points. Makayla Henline had four points. Ferrias was named to the All-Tournament team.

Wilmington 47, G-SW 46

No individual stats were available for Wilmington.

Addi Fair poured in 34 points to help pace the Panthers. Hannah Balcom and Grace Olsen each had four points.

Morris 33, Reed-Custer 29

Reed-Custer led Morris through three quarters before falling a tad short to earn fourth place in the Lady Comet Classic. Kaylee Tribble recorded 14 points and six rebounds to help pace the Comets. Laci Newbrough added four points and seven rebounds. Caelan Cole chipped in four points. Tribble was named to the All-Tournament team.

Manteno 39, Grant Park 24

Manteno toppled Grant Park to help earn fifth place in the Lady Comet Classic. Drew Hosselton led the Panthers with 13 points. Katherine Gaffney contributed nine points, eight rebounds and four assists. Kylie Saathoff finished with nine points and 12 rebounds.

Beecher Ladycat Fall Classic

Peotone 46, Crete-Monee 35

Peotone improved to 3-0 with a 11-point win against Crete-Monee. Mady Kibelkis tallied 14 points to help pace the Blue Devils. Madi Schroeder and Jenna Hunter scored 10 points each. Addie Graffeo finished with eight points.

Andrew 44, Kankakee 33

Taleah Turner paced the Kays with a team-high 15 points. Nikkel Johnson added nine points. Kanai Jackson had five points.

Oak Forest 44, Beecher 16

Emma Tiltges led the Bobcats with five points. Sydney Bonham chipped in three points.

Regular Season

Quad Cities Christian 40, Trinity 28

Emily McGinnis led the Eagles with nine points, two steals and one rebound. Kerrigan Stam finished with 11 rebounds and eight points. Valentina Cutuli hauled in 11 rebounds to go along with two points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Trinity 76, Quad Cities Christian 70

Luke Green and Carter Stoltz each scored 23 points apiece to help pace the Eagles offensively.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 86, Highland 69

KCC improved to 6-2 on the season with a double-digit win against Highland. Rob Stroud led the Cavaliers with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Amari Jones poured in 15 points and eight rebounds. Sean Black had 14 points and eight assists. Isaiah Placide contributed 13 points and seven rebounds.