ROUNDUP: Girls basketball tournaments continue

GIRLS BASKETBALL Thursday Reed-Custer Lady Comets Basketball Classic

Coal City 52, Gardner-South Wilmington 37

Coal City moved to 3-0 on the season with a double-digit win over G-SW. Mia Ferrias recorded 14 points, two assists, two rebounds and one steal to help lead the Coalers. Abby Gagliardo and Makayla Henline each had 11 points and three rebounds apiece. Mackenzie Henline chipped in five points, five rebounds and five steals.

Addi Fair led the Panthers with a team-high 22 points.

Morris 43, Manteno 40

Manteno outscored Morris 13-8 in the final quarter before falling a little bit short. Kylie Saathoff led the Panthers with 16 points, eight rebounds and one steal. Katherine Gaffney added eight points and six rebounds. Drew Hosselton had four points, four rebounds and two steals.

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off

Tri-Point 40, Momence 21

Lainey Bertrand and Adriana Hummel scored 12 points each to help lead the Chargers. Kasi Hughes added five points and Millie Ruiz had three points.

Britta Lindgren recorded a team-high eight points to help pace Momence. A’Miracle Johnson had four points and Alexis Carrington chipped in three points.

Bismarck-Henning 41, Central 38

Katherine Winkel led the Comets with eight points. Gracie Schroeder added eight points. Anna Winkel and Emma Skeen chipped in six points apiece.

Cissna Park 56, Watseka 42

Cissna Park improved to 3-0 with a 14-point win over Watseka. Mikayla Knake poured in 14 points, three rebounds and two steals to help pace the Timberwolves. Addison Lucht finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Sophie Duis had eight points and four rebounds. Morgan Sinn tallied six points, two rebounds and two steals.

Becca Benoit led the Warriors with a team-high 16 points. Jasmine Essington and Brianna Denault had six points apiece. Megan Martin finished with five points.

Wednesday

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off

Bishop McNamara 50, Armstrong-Potomac 20

Trinity Davis poured in a team-high 16 points to help lead the Fightin’ Irish, who improved to 2-0 on the season. Caley Strahan added 11 points and Kloie Cole had five points.

Watseka 46, Milford 13

Watseka improved to 2-0 on the season. Ava Swartz led the Warriors with a team-high 10 points. Becca Benoit contributed six points and six rebounds. Megan Martin chipped in eight rebounds and six points.

Milford dropped to 0-2. Hunter Mowrey led the Bearcats with four points. Sydney Kestler-Seyfert and Cadence Schaubert each had two points.

Cissna Park 54, Bismarck-Henning 20

Addison Lucht totaled 17 points, three steals, two rebounds, two assists and one block to help lead the Timberwolves. Brooklyn Stadeli added 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal. Mikayla Knake finished with six points, three assists, one rebound and one steal.

Reed-Custer Lady Comets Basketball Classic

Coal City 43, Morris 37

Coal City kept up its winning ways with a six-point win over Morris to improve to 2-0 on the season. Mackenzie Henline recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds to help lead the Coalers. Audrey Cooper had 10 points and three steals. Abby Gagliardo finished with eight points, seven rebounds and one steal. Mia Ferrias chipped in nine points and two steals.

Plainfield Central 54, Reed-Custer 21

Kaylee Tribble recorded nine points, five rebounds and two steals to help pace the Comets. Laci Newbrough added three points and five rebounds. Brooklyn Harding finished with three points and three steals.

Grant Park 42, Wilmington 35

Delaney Panozzo scored 21 points to help lead the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen had 14 points.

No individual stats were available for Wilmington.