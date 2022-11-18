COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Olivet sweeps St. Ambrose in CCAC opening night

BOURBONNAIS — After All-American Alex Gross graduated this past spring, the Olivet Nazarene University Tigers men’s basketball team lost a critical part of their court strategy. But this year’s young team seems to be coming along just fine, a feat demonstrated Wednesday night at McHie Arena when they handled Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference foe St. Ambrose 96-56 to improve to 4-1 on the season and 1-0 in the CCAC.

The Tigers’ strong offense was led by junior guard Tyler Schmidt, who earned 31 of Olivet’s 96 total points in Wednesday’s game.

“I think Tyler Schmidt is one of those go-to guys now, but we’re gonna obviously count on more of a cast, more of a team…” Tigers coach Nick Birkey said. “Our post play is a group, it’s a group that’s really improving, and we’re starting to see that chemistry really start to kind of come together.”

In the first half, the Tigers got off to a strong start, leading 28-23 before adding 25 points in an explosive run by Schmidt, Griffin Andricks and Sam Emich, during which ONU only allowed the Fighting Bees five points. The Tigers were leading 53-28 when both teams entered halftime, heavily assisted by the late first-half run.

“We started quick in the first few minutes, and then we had a lull – we turned the ball over some, and just struggled to defend — then I think the last seven or so minutes, we had a 25-5 run,” Birkey said. “The defense picked up, our transition game picked up — we were able to get some turnovers that turned into fast break opportunities, dunks and then you could see the score just explode in our favor.”

St. Ambrose attempted a come back in the second half, when the Fighting Bees made an immediate 10-5 run. Olivet captain, senior Barick Olden, led the charge to stamp out the Fighting Bees’ fire, responding with four points, before Schmidt added another four points to his total.

“I felt like I kept getting into the right positions,” Olden said. “They were focusing on Schmidt, so that opened it up for me to go; it was nice to take some of that weight off of his shoulders.”

The Tigers attribute their explosiveness on the court to two things — playing one game at a time and having a successful team culture.

“We’ve been able to have a lot of this success because we have guys who are mature about [staying grounded] and come ready to work,” Birkey said. “Saturday, being a rivalry game and on the road [at St. Xavier], we’ve got to stay locked in, and so it’s just staying one day at a time.

“We’re still a team that’s growing and improving and gelling, and we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” Birkey added. “We obviously had a great year last year; the expectations are the same and it just happens one day at a time.”

One of two local faces on this year’s Tigers squad, former Bradley-Bourbonnais junior guard Alex Renchen, noted that as he starts to find a larger role — he had six points and five rebounds in 11 minutes off the bench — he plans on helping continue working towards those expectations Birkey and the Tigers have laid out.

“We have a winning culture and to continue to do that would be really cool,” Renchen said.

STAT BOOK

Schmidt’s 31 points led all scorers and came on 14-for-22 shooting. He added six rebounds, two assists and three steals. Emich added 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and a block. Olden had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal. Andricks tallied 12 points off the bench.

ONU women fend off St. Ambrose

The Tigers women also got off to a 1-0 start in CCAC play Wednesday after outlasting St. Ambrose 115-107 in a high-flying affair at McHie Arena. Olivia Dirkse had 22 points off the bench to lead the Tigers, along with three rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block.

Four of Olivet’s starting five finished in double-figures as six total Tigers eclipsed the 10 point mark. Maggie Cora posted 17 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal. Olivia Demosthenes added 15 points, seven assists, two rebounds and a game-high four steals. Bett O’Neal had 13 points, two rebounds and two assists. Caroline Boehne had 12 points, a team-high eight rebounds, two steals and a block. Alayha Allen had 12 points off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting.

UP NEXT

Both teams are in action at St. Xavier Saturday for back-to-back games, beginning with the women at 1 p.m.