ROUNDUP: Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off heads to Watseka; Ladycat Classic begins in Beecher

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off

Watseka 46, Central 27

Becca Benoit recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to help pace the Warriors offensively. Jasmine Essington added eight points and six rebounds. Ava Swartz tallied 10 points, which was six more points than teammates Haven Meyer, Brianna Denault and Christa Holohan.

Gracie Schroeder totaled a team-high nine points to lead the Comets. Emma Skeen and Anna Winkel each made one 3-pointer. Alana Gray had three points.

Bismarck-Henning 46, Momence 31

Sydnee VanSwol led the Raiders with a team-high 11 points. A’Miracle Johnson added seven points and Veneza Ortiz had five points.

Bishop McNamara 62, Tri-Point 42

Bishop McNamara improved to 1-0 with a 20-point win over Tri-Point. Trinity Davis led the Fightin’ Irish with a team-high 19 points. Caley Strahan had 12 points and Kloie Cole had seven points.

Kyra Cathcart led the Chargers with a team-high 15 points. Adriana Hummel and Lainey Bertrand each had 10 points. Kadie Hummel chipped in four points.

Reed-Custer Lady Comets Basketball Classic

Reed-Custer 33, Wilmington 23

Reed-Custer improved to 2-0 on the season with a 10-point win over the Wildcats. Caelan Cole totaled 14 points, six steals and three rebounds. Kaylee Tribble added eight points, six steals, five rebounds and five blocks.

No individual stats were available for Wilmington.

Coal City 51, Manteno 45

Coal City used an 18-5 run in the second quarter to help hold off Manteno and improve to 1-0 on the season. Mia Ferrias led the Coalers with 21 points, four steals and three rebounds. Abby Gagliardo added 11 points, seven rebounds and an assist. Audrey Cooper contributed seven points, five steals, three rebounds and three assists.

Grace Sundeen recorded 11 points and four steals to help pace the Panthers. Drew Hosselton added nine points and six rebounds. Macy Iwanus and Kylie Saathoff each had five rebounds.

Morris 50, Gardner-South Wilmington 34

Addi Fair poured in 25 points to help total most of the Panthers’ offense against Morris.

Beecher Ladycat Fall Classic

Bradley-Bourbonnais 54, T.F. North 25

Ellie Haggard recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds to help lead the Boilermakers. Sadie Grabow added a team-high 18 points while Emmerson Longtin contributed 15 points.

Kankakee 56, Chicago Christian 37

Kankakee opened its season with a convincing win over Chicago Christian to improve to 1-0 on the season. Nikkel Johnson led the Kays with a team-high 17 points. Kanai Jackson finished with 16 points and Lynlee Jubin had 14 points.

Peotone 71, St. Laurence 59

Peotone opened up its season with a 12-point win over the Vikings. Madi Schroeder led the Blue Devils with 24 points and seven rebounds. Mady Kibelkis added 18 points and six steals. Jenna Hunter had 15 points and five assists. Marissa Velasco chipped in eight points and five rebounds.

Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley Tip-Off

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Iroquois West 26

Shea Small led the Raiders with 13 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists. Ilyana Nambo finished with seven points, four rebounds and two steals. Aubrey Wagner chipped in six rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament

Herscher 46, Serena 44 (OT)

Elise Kukuck scored 12 points, including two made free-throws with less than 10 seconds remaining in overtime to help seal the Tigers’ first win of the year. Ella Gessner totaled a team-high 17 points. Macey Moore had nine points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 87, Joliet Junior College 56

KCC grabbed its first win of the season to improve to 1-3 overall. Jazmyn Smith recorded a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds to help pace the Cavaliers. Haley Diveley added 17 points, three assists and one steal. Amarii Mays and Sarah Burton each had 12 points, which was one more point than teammate Valorie Dagg.

BOYS HOCKEY

Kankakee Irish 8, Decatur Flames 1 (11/6/22)

Jimmy Kehoe and Dylan Lattz each had two scores to help lead the Irish. Ethan Rose, Jace LaCost, Scotty Workman Jr. and Zacary Yoakum each contributed one goal apiece. Theo Nystrom hauled in 26 saves in net.

Kankakee Irish 4, Glenwood Titans 3 (11/11/22)

Dylan Latz, Ethan Rose, Jaxson Ruder and Kenneth Royal each recorded goals to help lead the Irish. Tyler Johnson, Jace LaCost, and Rose had one assist apiece. Logan Smith grabbed 26 saves.

McLean Co Sharks 4, Kankakee Irish 2 (11/13/22)

Scotty Workman Jr. scored on a penalty shot to help pace the Irish. Jaxson Ruder added a goal and Zacary Yoakum had an assist. Theo Nystrom tallied 26 saves in net.