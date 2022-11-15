ROUNDUP: Area schools open the girls basketball season

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Reed-Custer Lady Comets Basketball Classic

Reed-Custer 48, Grant Park 34

Kaylee Tribble led the Comets with 18 points and eight rebounds. Caelan Cole added nine points, six rebounds and four steals. Brooklyn Harding had seven points, three rebounds and three assists.

Brooke Veldhuizen recorded a team-high 19 points to lead the Dragons in their season opener. Delaney Panozzo added 15 points.

Manteno 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 30

Manteno opened its season with a 34-point win over G-SW. Kylie Saathoff led the Panthers with 18 points and six rebounds. Drew Hosselton poured in 14 points and seven rebounds. Katherine Gaffney tallied a team-high nine rebounds to go along with five points.

Addi Fair led the Panthers with 10 points. Grace Olsen chipped in seven points.

Plainfield Central 65, Wilmington 21

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats in their season-opener.

Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off

Cissna Park 71, Momence 7

Cissna Park jumped out to an early lead and never looked back to help improve to 1-0 on the season. Addison Lucht led the Timberwolves with 20 points, three rebounds and one assist. Mikayla Knake had 16 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Brooklyn Stadeli contributed 10 points, four rebounds and three steals. Josie Neukomm chipped in eight points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Central 40, Milford 37

Central held off a late comeback by the Bearcats to improve to 1-0 on the season. Gracie Schroeder led the Comets with a team-high 21 points off seven made 3-pointers. Katherine Winkel added nine points and Emma Skeen and Anna Winkel each contributed four points.

Hunter Mowrey totaled a game-high 23 points to pace Milford. Brynlee Wright added nine points. Sydney Seyfert chipped in three points.

Armstrong 46, Tri-Point 29

Kyra Cathcart led the Chargers with 10 points. Lainey Bertrand added nine points. Adriana Hummel had four points.

Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley Tip-Off

Iroquois West 52, Gibson-City-Melvin- Sibley 41

Iroquois West improved to 1-0 on the season with an 11-point victory over GCMS. Shea Small led the Raiders with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists. Ilyana Nambo added 14 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Adelynn Scharp had 15 points and four rebounds.

Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament

Seneca 37, Herscher 26

Ella Gessner had 10 points, including one made 3-pointer to help pace the Tigers. Macey Moore had nine points.

Regular Season

Trinity 29, Illinois Lutheran 19

Kerrigan Stam recorded 10 points and five rebounds to help lead the Eagles. Emily McGinnis contributed eight steals and six points. Valentina Cutili grabbed eight rebounds to go along with two points.

Blue Ridge 36, Donovan 34

Paiton Lareau totaled 19 points, 19 rebounds, six blocks and five steals to help pace the Wildcats in their season opener. Erica Siros had 13 points and two assists. Tiffany DeYoung had 11 rebounds and six steals.