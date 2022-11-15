GIRLS SWIM & DIVE: BBCHS' Zirbel adds three more IHSA Athletes with Disabilities state titles to her resume

For the second year in a row Bradley-Bourbonnais sophomore Savannah Zirbel made her mark swimming on the state’s biggest stage.

After sweeping all four events — 50-yard freestyle (32.88 s), 100-yard freestyle (1:11.99), 100-yard breaststroke (1:40.79) and 200-yard freestyle (2:32.35) — offered in the Athletes with Disabilities division of last year’s State Finals at the FMC Natatorium Zirbel went on to add three more state championships to her resume in her return to this year’s IHSA State Finals at FMC Natatorium last weekend in Westmont.

“I think my performance to earn three state championships was pretty good, especially because I thought I was only going to be able to come home with two,” Zirbel said of her three state title victories.

Unlike last season where Zirbel completely blew out her competition, this year’s state final had much stiffer competition, especially from freshman Reese Navarro of Naperville North. Between Navarro and Zirbel the two combined for all four state titles offered in the Athletes with Disabilities division, with three of the races coming down to the very last second.

Zirbel managed to outpace Navarro by nearly 11 seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:40.79) to secure back-to-back state championships in the event, but the other three championship races came down to the final moment at the finish line.

In the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle events, Zirbel found herself in the closest races of her state finals career thanks to Navarro. Yet, the second-year Boilermaker once again proved to have a slight edge as she went on to trump Navarro by .07 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle (1:09.89) and .01 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle (32.47 s) to help add a trio of titles to her collection while simultaneously improving upon her school’s program record time in both the 100-yard and 50-yard freestyle events.

“Honestly, it was a sigh of relief,” Zirbel said of her 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle victories. “I didn’t realize I could get some of those times and I was kind of glad to compete against girls like Navarro.”

As good of a closer that Zirbel was, Navarro did manage to get her revenge in the 200-yard freestyle despite Zirbel’s ability to improve on her school-record time in the event. Zirbel finished the race in 2:29.67, but it was .57 seconds slower than Navarro’s first place time of 2:29.10, which helped the Huskie claim her first-ever state title.

As tight and competitive as the four races were between the two underclassmen, both swimmers enjoyed getting to know each other just as much as competing against one another in the pool, which made for a friendly atmosphere throughout the two-day event.

“It’s kind of normal for me to make new friendships as it happens like everyday, Zirbel said of her time getting to know Navarro. “Going against someone doesn’t mean you can’t have a friendship with them and so it’s like let’s be friends and still try to beat each other.”

Through just two short seasons in a Boilermaker uniform Zirbel has undoubtedly become one of the program’s most decorated swimmers. She currently holds seven individual state championships while also holding the school record for the fastest swims in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard freestyle for AWD with two more seasons to add more during her high school career.

“I’m really excited to see what Zirbel will do here in her junior and senior seasons,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Jena Dudek said. “She’s definitely left her mark, not only in her community, but also at the state level.

“She made her mark in regards to performing the way she did on a very big stage and I know other schools across the state saw it…it’s very exciting to see how she’s grown from freshman to sophomore year and I hope it can continue in her junior and senior seasons.”

In addition to Zirbel’s incredible performances the Boilermakers also cheered on their freshman Leah Hurt who also competed in the four events offered in the Athletes with Disabilities division. Hurt went on to claim fourth overall in the 100-yard breaststroke (3:04.82), fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (4:08.74), sixth in the 100-yard freestyle (1:51.15) and sixth in the 50-yard freestyle (48.04 s).

“I’m definitely proud of Hurt’s performance at state,” Dudek said. “Her times were pretty consistent with her times at sectionals…she went out and did what she needed to do — beating other girls from other teams — leaving her mark just like Savannah by just knowing she can definitely do this.

“Hurt definitely represented our community and left her mark at the state level.”