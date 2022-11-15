2-Minute Drill: Star power

The pain the members of the Reed-Custer football team, particularly the seniors, felt at the end of Saturday’s 32-27 loss at Byron — their second-straight last-second quarterfinal loss to the Tigers — is a football feeling I’ll never understand.

Like the senior class of Comets, I was a part of a football team at McNamara that lost heartbreaking games in the same round, to the same team, in similar fashions, when our Fightin’ Irish lost in the final minutes by two points to Geneseo in both 2008 and 2009. But I was a backup defensive tackle who saw minimal playoff snaps, much less a two-year or three-year starter with a combined one regular season loss over the last two years or a member of an offense that had the third-highest scoring average in IHSA history this season.

It’s not hard to see how the Braidwood community is brought together by athletics, especially on the gridiron the past couple years. Head coach Gavin Johnston is a Reed-Custer graduate, as are several of his assistant coaches. Their understanding of the community that raised them helped them connect with a special senior class that has known for years it was capable of making the run that it ended up having over the last two seasons.

As a Braidwood boy through and through, Johnston also understood the usual heartbreak associated with the Comets football program. He made no secret about that with me over the past couple years, noting all the points over the past two seasons in which past Comets teams may have folded up shop or been complacent with what they had already accomplished.

But this group was different. When adversity struck is usually the times that these kids stood the tallest. Lucas Foote is one of the most talented athletes to grace our area in quite some time, but wasn’t able to showcase his skills for most of his sophomore and junior years across the athletic spectrum after injuries derailed his past two seasons.

While two-straight season-ending injuries, including a junior-year injury that also cost him a season on the basketball court, would have been enough to take most kids away from their passions, Lucas only dug in deeper. In his return from injury, Foote tallied over 1,000 scrimmage yards and 22 touchdowns, tied with Jace Christian for a team-high in scoring.

Lucas’ mental fortitude and reluctance to give in is perfectly representative of this group. As coach Johnston has told me on several occasions lately, whatever can go wrong often does in Braidwood, but that hasn’t really been the case with this group of kids.

Some could argue that Saturday’s second-straight gut punch of a loss in Byron would fall under the “whatever could go wrong” category, especially considering the flag-filled manner in which the game-winning drive came under and a seemingly dropped pass in the endzone early in the second half that was ruled a touchdown for the hosts.

But there were no excuses made from the Comets after the game, and that mindset is why they were able to have the success they’ve had the last two seasons, the two best football seasons in school history. And knowing that the team was able to spend the bus ride back to Braidwood by smiling and laughing at all the good that happened in that time is certainly reassuring to this sports editor that the Comets, while perhaps not necessarily content with their back-to-back quarterfinal appearances, understand how special of a run it’s been.

This group of 21 special seniors is done playing football together. But the inspiration they’ve instilled in the next wave of Comets and the winning attitude they’ve helped bring out of a passionate community of Reed-Custer fans will remain for years to come.

For the area's unofficial 2022 season stat leaders, see page B2.