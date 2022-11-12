FOOTBALL: Byron's last-second score secures quarterfinal win over Reed-Custer for second-straight season

BYRON — Reed-Custer’s football team’s Unfinished Business slogan this season was derived from last year’s last-second 28-24 loss at Byron in the IHSA Class 3A quarterfinals, when the Tigers broke the Comets’ hearts with a touchdown with nine seconds remaining to spoil what had been Reed-Custer’s best season in program history.

In a twist that Hollywood couldn’t have written, the Comets had the chance to right that ship when they took a 27-25 lead on Josh Bohac’s 40-yard touchdown run with 1:56 remaining of this year’s quarterfinal rematch between the Comets and the defending state champions, which took place once again in Byron.

And once again, it was the hosts who spoiled yet another best season in program history by the Comets when freshman fullback Caden Considine barely broke through the goal line for the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds remaining to give the Tigers a 32-27 win and a spot in next weekend’s state semifinals.

While the Tigers improved to 11-1 and are now a game away from a fourth-straight championship game berth, the Comets saw their season come to a crushing 11-1 end after a magical season that saw the team average 55.0 points per game, third all-time in IHSA history, regardless of class.

“I think our kids can walk off this field knowing they gave it their all, the ball just didn’t roll our way today,” Comets coach Gavin Johnston said. “We asked our kids to play above our level ... and I thought we did a phenomenal job.”

It was the Comets who struck first in the seesaw affair when Lucas Foote found the endzone on a seven-yard carry to put the Comets ahead 7-0 with 3:21 left in the first quarter.

But the Tigers seized momentum with back-to-back touchdowns to follow. Quarterback Braden Smith, who threw last year’s game-winner, kept a 3-yard touchdown two minutes into the second that tied the game before he threw his first of two touchdowns to Ashton Henkel, a 52-yard pitch and catch one drive later, that gave the Tigers a 14-7 lead.

The Comets opened the game with their first three drives 53 yards or closer to the endzone but only came up with one touchdown on those drives, as their opening drive stalled on a fumble and their third drive, the one between the two Byron touchdowns, stalled on a turnover on downs on a 4th-and-inches.

But they got their mojo back just before the half, as Jake McPherson found Peyton Bradley for a 9-yard touchdown and then hit Bohac for the conversion with 2:18 left in the half to give the Comets a 15-14 lead headed into the locker room.

“It is what it is but we got back, battled and still took the lead,” Johnston said of the early woes. “It was a great game and Byron is a great team.”

The Tigers showed their greatness out of the gate in the third, as Henkel was ruled to have maintained possession of a 34-yard touchdown catch from Smith on the opening drive of the half that was followed by a 42-yard field goal from Nick Drake that snuck through the upright to make it a two-possession Byron lead at 25-15 with 5:53 on the third-quarter clock.

Accustomed to operating a disciplined, run-focused wing offense that doesn’t traditionally call for many passes, Smith was given the opportunity to fling it Saturday, which he did for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 5-of-10 passing, with Henkel responsible for all five of the catches.

“Don’t be deceived we’re a run-only team,” Byron coach Jeff Boyer said. “We do want to run the ball first, but Smith is a 3-year quarterback that we trust to put in the air and Henkel has turned into a great receiver for us, and they have great chemistry.”

But with their backs against the wall, the Comets answered. Bohac scampered in for a 2-yard touchdown with less than a minute left in the third to cap off a 14-play, 80-yard drive in response to the Drake field goal to cut the deficit to 25-21 as the game hit the final quarter.

The Comets forced a 4th-and-2 on the ensuing Byron drive and regained possession after a bobbled snap on fourth down gave the Comets the ball at the Byron 46-yard line with 11:09 on the clock.

“It was a great job by coach [offensive coordinator Nick] Klein with Jake and Josh Bohac stepping up to put together an awesome drive and get us back in it,” Johnston said. “We knew we could get another stop and get the ball back and that’s exactly what you did.

“In past years that ‘uh-oh’ moment would have set in, but today it never really did.”

The Comets weren’t able to take advantage, as Jacob Ross picked off McPherson, but the Comets defense once again held strong and forced a Byron punt, giving the visitors the ball back at their own 32-yard line with 3:23 on the clock.

On the fourth play of the drive, Bohac broke free and dashed to the endzone to give the Comets a 27-25 lead with 1:56 remaining and the Tigers out of timeouts.

After a healthy kick return got the Tigers near midfield with 1:50 remaining, Smith looked in Henkel’s direction on first down and drew a pass interference call. A play later, a defensive holding call on a pass thrown out of bounds intended for Henkel that left most of the Comets faithful scratching their heads set the Tigers up with yet another first down, this time at the Comets’ 26-yard line.

The Tigers then saw Kye Aken churn out a 17-yard push on 3rd-and-2 that put them at the 1-yard line with under a minute left. After the first-down give to Considine was snuffed out, the Tigers went right back to their 6-foot, 200-pound freshman, who snuck in on a second effort for the go-ahead score with 15 seconds to play.

The Comets took over at their own 28-yard line with 10 seconds left, but another Ross interception on 2nd-and-6 sealed the win for the Tigers.

“Last year was a phenomenal finish for us, this year was exactly the same and will rank right up there with what happened there,” Boyer said. “I thought our kids showed a lot of character.”

While the final score and timing of it came in such a similar circumstance to last season, Johnston said he and his team had the feeling on the sidelines after Bohac’s late touchdown that this year would have a different ending that just never came to be.

“Bohac had a nice run to score and it just felt different — we were in the same spot but we’re a different team and thought we were going to shut them down; it just didn’t happen,” Johnston said. “We can sit here and blame the referees all day if we wanted to, but we had some times we needed to make plays and made mistakes, especially in the first quarter, that shifted momentum.”

With the loss comes the end of an 11-1 season in which the Comets won their most games in a single season for the second-straight year, finished off their first undefeated regular season in school history and won their first-ever Illinois Central Eight Conference title, their fourth football conference title ever. And for 22 seniors, it marked the end of a two-year stretch in which the Comets went 21-3 and made back-to-back quarterfinals appearances, the first two trips to the round in program history.

For a program that had only won two playoff games ever prior to last year and hadn’t won 21 games in the past decade prior to last year, Johnston couldn’t help but marvel at how well-remembered the past two seasons will be for generations to come in Braidwood.

“I just absolutely love these guys — they’ve just done so much for this football program, this community and this school,” Johnston said. “It’s taken eight or nine years or so to win 21 games for some groups to come through, so for them to set the bar and show what it is to be a great football player and great human being, I’m gonna miss them.

“But I love them and am so proud of them.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Bohac ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. McPherson went 13-for-20 for 113 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions and added 30 yards on 10 carries. Foote 58 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and caught two passes for 16 yards. Wesley Shats had a team-high 38 receiving yards on three catches. Bradley had 31 yards and a touchdown on four catches. Brandon Moorman had four catches for 28 yards and two carries for 18 yards.

Smith had 108 yards and two touchdowns on 5-of-10 passing, all to Henkel, and added 31 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Considine had 104 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, including a 50-yard rumble in the first quarter.

The Comets held the Tigers to 156 rushing yards, their lowest total since the first week of the season.