GIRLS SWIM & DIVE: BBCHS' Zirbel, Hurt headed to IHSA Athletes with Disabilities State Finals

More often than not individuals who make excuses as to why they cannot achieve certain goals or aspirations are due to their inability to put in the necessary amount of work or preparation.

Time and time again, individuals make nonviable excuses as to why they can’t achieve certain success, but not Bradley-Bourbonnais’ swimmers Savannah Zirbel and Leah Hurt, who are both set to compete in this year’s IHSA State Finals at FMC Natatorium on Friday and Saturday in Westmont as IHSA Athletes with Disabilities (AWD).

“Both girls definitely don’t use their disability as a crutch at all,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Jena Dudek said. “They work hard every single day and are very coachable...they never use their disability as an excuse and so I’m really proud of them in that aspect.

“Obviously that hard work is paying off, because we saw what they did at sectionals and now they are headed to the state finals in AWD.”

Zirbel, a sophomore swimmer who had a tragic accident that left her without most of her left leg and part of her left arm when she was 2 years old, has since learned how to conquer to pool with a prosthetic leg despite only having three-and-a-half years of experience in the water.

Last year as a freshman, Zirbel made her mark on girls swimming and diving across the state by winning all four events — 50-yard freestyle (32.88 s), 100-yard freestyle (1:11.99), 100-yard breaststroke (1:40.79) and 200-yard freestyle (2:32.35) — offered in the Athletes with Disabilities division of last year’s State Finals at the FMC Natatorium.

Now, one year later, Zirbel will have the chance to defend her quartet of state titles during this year’s IHSA State Finals after sweeping all four events at the Lockport Sectional last weekend.

“I’m honestly glad to be able to have the chance to defend my four state championships,” Zirbel said. “I’m going to enjoy the competition coming into this year’s state finals.”

As excited as Zirbel is to compete on the biggest stage for the second year in a row, she did note that she has since experienced the pressure that comes along with being a returning state champion.

“There’s a lot of pressure coming off four state titles,” Zirbel said. “I’m working a lot harder at practice and definitely thinking about my races a lot more.”

The pressure to perform well is something Zirbel’s teammate, Hurt, has also felt, given its her first time competing against the state’s best as she prepares to compete in all four events offered after placing third overall in each of the four races during this year’s sectionals.

“It’s really nerve-racking and exciting at the same time,” Hurt said ahead of her first state competition. “It’s exciting to have this opportunity to compete at state, but at the same time it is nerve-racking because I want to do well and outpace my sectional times.”

Hurt was born with a defect that left her without most of her left arm outside of the humerus.

“I feel like it’s not any different than other swimmers because I’ve had to deal with this my whole life,” Hurt said. “So I’ve learned when I was little how to swim with my disability.

“It’s just like a thing that I’ve had to grow accustomed to.”

Hurt picked up competitive swimming only a year-and-a-half, ago swimming for Kankakee YMCA’s Stingray program, where she first met Zirbel and has since grown the relationship as Boilermaker teammates.

“We have a pretty strong relationship and Zirbel always pushes me to do my best,” Hurt said. “Whenever we are racing, if she can, she stands up in my lane and yells so I can go faster.”

Given Hurt is relatively new to competitive swimming she isn’t too focused on coming away with any hardware. Alternatively, she’s more dialed-in to improve upon her sectional times.

“I’m mostly just looking to drop my times rather than try and win my races,” Hurt said of her mentality coming into the state finals.

Out of the four races Hurt will compete in, she’s most excited about racing in the 50-yard freestyle because she managed to drop her time below 50 seconds (47.90s) during sectionals.

“I’m most excited to just race,” Hurt said. “And I’m most looking forward to swimming my 50-yard freestyle because I just got under 50 seconds in sectionals and so I’m trying to drop my time even more.”

No matter where the two BBCHS’ swimmers place on Friday and Saturday they will have full support from its coaching staff given their sheer determination to not let their respective disabilities get in the way of their goals.

“Zirbel has an incredible drive in her to do well and compete,” Dudek said. “Hurt has the drive too and so I’m proud of each of them and what they accomplished.

“They’ve put in the work and honestly they are very coachable and so I think that’s what makes my job easy in some capacity because they put forth the effort and do what’s asked of them” she added. “Obviously it paid off because look at where they are today.”