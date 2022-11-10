GAME OF THE WEEK: (2)Reed-Custer at (6)Byron

<strong>Class 3A Quarterfinals</strong>

<strong>(2)Reed-Custer (11-0) at (6)Byron (10-1)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 1 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Comets</strong>

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> QB/DB Jake McPherson, OL/DL Kody Marschner

<strong>Comets on offense:</strong> The Comets have put together one of the best offensive seasons in state history, with McPherson orchestrating a prolific passing game with 1,250 passing yards (third in the area) and 23 touchdowns (second in the area) and also serving as one of several pieces in a deep backfield that’s totaled 3,788 yards and 59 touchdowns. They’ll be without Jace Christian and his team-high 859 yards (eighth in the area) and 19 touchdowns (third in the area), but with McPherson and a handful of capable backs, led by Josh Bohac, the Comets know they can still move it on the ground behind Marschner and the prolific line. And whether it’s out wide at receiver or in the backfield himself, Lucas Foote will be the one player the Tigers can’t afford to lose track of.

<strong>Comets on defense:</strong> While the offense has snagged most of the headlines for Reed-Custer this season, the defense has quietly been equally dominant. They’ve only allowed more than 14 points once this season, with 24 points coming from Carver in a running clock during the opening round’s 77-24 Comets victory. Their defense has seen its biggest success in the run game, holding opponents to just 460 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the season, numbers Byron’s offense beat just last week against Seneca (493 yards, eight touchdowns). It all starts up front for the Comets, who get their push from guys like Marschner, Wesley Shats, Gunnar Berg and Gavin Bruciak. Christian’s presence will be missed, but experienced guys like Zack Cieslak, Bohac and Rex Pfeifer filling the void.

<strong>Tigers</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: R</strong>B/LB Caden Considine, RB/LB Ashton Henkel

<strong>Tigers on offense:</strong> The Tigers were stymied in their season-opening 15-7 overtime loss to Stillman Valley, but since then, nobody has been able to stop Class 3A’s defending state champions. They’ve scored at least 30 points in all 10 games since then, including at least 40 points in eight of those, and have done that while quarterback Braden Smith has thrown more than four passes in just one game, the opener against Stillman Valley. Considine, a freshman and the son of former NFL safety and Byron native Sean Considine, sees most of the workload from the middle of the team’s power formation, although several ballcarriers, including Henkel, will get their chance to run behind an offensive line that will take to the field via the school’s longtime tradition of a hog trailer.

<strong>Tigers on defense:</strong> Like the Comets with their prolific offense that overshadows a dominant defense, the Byron defensive unit has been just as responsible for the team’s 10-game winning streak as the offense. The 21 points they surrendered to Seneca last week were the most they’ve allowed all season, the first game they’ve seen the opponent find the endzone more than twice. One would have to go back to last year’s quarterfinal, a 28-24 Byron win, to find the last time the Tigers surrendered more than 21 points. Caden Considine has also become one of the defensive leaders this year, under the tutelage of Sean, who now is the defensive coordinator at his alma mater and will look to have his defense prepared for a Reed-Custer offense that’s oftentimes been able to do whatever its wanted this year.

<strong>Pick:</strong> The Comets remember better than anyone how last season ended and now they have the opportunity to get the revenge they’ve waited a year for. <strong>Reed-Custer 28, Byron 21</strong>