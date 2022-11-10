FOOTBALL: Reed-Custer's unfinished business continues in Byron

Entering Braidwood, it takes all of about five seconds of driving on Illinois Route 113 to catch some sort of glimpse of Reed-Custer’s football team’s motto this season — Unfinished Business.

It’s on banners off the side of the two-lane highway and on t-shirts of Reed-Custer students of past, present and future, as well as the community’s growing fanbase behind support from the school’s Gridiron Club.

That motto is derived from last year’s close-but-far journey to the IHSA Class 3A Quarterfinals, where the Comets’ season ended with a crushing 28-24 loss with nine seconds remaining to Byron, the eventual state champions.

It was one of two losses for last year’s 10-2 Comets team, the other coming during the regular season to Wilmington. The Comets got their revenge on their Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals, the Wildcats, with a 50-5 win this season, and as fate would have it, have the chance in this in year’s quarterfinal round to take on the defending Class 3A champions in Byron Saturday afternoon.

This year’s Comets team heads into the quarterfinal round with an 11-0 record and one of the most prolific scoring offenses in IHSA history, as their current clip of 57.7 points per game would be the best in IHSA history at the time of print. But they also head into the quarterfinal round against the team that put an end to last year’s championship hopes, a game the team tried their best to not look too far ahead to when the postseason brackets were released at the end of the regular season.

“Unfortunately that was the seniors’ last taste of football from last season, but we can avenge that the same spot, same location, same team,” Comets head coach Gavin Johnston said. “You can’t look past anybody, but our kids were fired up for this game, for sure.”

While they employ a high-flying offense out of a spread formation and give the appearance of a finesse team from a quick glance, this Comets team is built on its physicality and ability to break off big chunks of yardage on the ground and prevent them defensively.

Through the regular season and first two weeks of the playoffs, the Comets have ran for 3,788 yards and 59 touchdowns as a team and allowed just 460 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

“We like to run the ball too; it’s gonna be cold and windy but we like to play that style too and we’re a power team,” Johnston said. “We’ve got guys like Kody Marschner, Matt Gereaux, Gunnar Berg, guys up front that will smash you.

“Defensively it’s the same thing — we’ve been solid against the run and like to hit.”

The Comets defense will have to be ready to play the run against a Tigers offense that ran the ball on all 55 of their plays in last week’s 56-21 win over Seneca, tallying 493 yards and eight touchdowns.

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Lucas Foote said that preparing against such a style is difficult, but the mental preparation is what’s most important.

“There’s no real way to prepare for how they play because they play so physically,” Foote said. “It’s more of a mental week of preparing for them and reading their keys.”

The preparation for the Tigers began soon after last Saturday’s 24-6 win over Durand-Pecatonica, one that saw both their lowest offensive output of the season and first game that didn’t end with the Comets winning by a running clock.

For quarterback Jake McPherson, who has accumulated 1,250 passing yards and 23 touchdowns to go along with 791 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns, the Comets just need to get back to the basics this week.

“Du-Pec was a very talented team and their defense was very good, but I think the biggest thing for us is focusing on our base stuff,” McPherson said. “We got out of our element a bit and made a lot of mistakes offensively and defensively.

“The biggest thing is just getting back to our basics and being mentally prepared.”

The Comets will have to do just that without leading rusher and tackler Jace Christian, who will have to sit out this week after an ejection in last week’s game. While senior Josh Bohac will assume Christian’s duties as the lead running back and fellow senior Zack Cieslak, a starting linebacker as a junior, will man the middle in Christian’s stead, the Comets know they’ll need all hands on deck to fill his roles.

“Jace isn’t replaced by just one guy, we told everyone they have to do more,” Johnston said. “The guys have rallied around the fact they don’t want [last week] to have been Jace’s last game.”

As the Comets get ready to venture back to a familiar place, they’re hoping to leave Byron Saturday with a new feeling — their first-ever trip to the state semifinals. But, as they remember from last year’s trip and saw in last week’s battle with the Rivermen, the Comets know it won’t come easy.

“Especially after last week with a closer game, now we understand we have to hone in one game at a time and one play at a time,” Johnston said. “We feel were a much better team than last year and can handle that environment, but it’s one step at a time.”

