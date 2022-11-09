2-Minute Drill: On the road again

Just south of the furthest of Chicago’s south suburbs, the Daily Journal coverage area often serves as somewhat of a dividing line for the north-south split of Classes 1A-6A when it comes to making the brackets for the IHSA Football Playoffs.

That came to fruition this year, with area schools in the first three classes — Iroquois West (1A), Central and Wilmington (2A) and Peotone and Reed-Custer (3A) — in the northern half of their respective brackets and those in Classes 4A-6A — Coal City (4A) and Kankakee (5A) in their brackets’ southern halves. Ironically enough, Bradley-Bourbonnais, the area’s lone school in a unified 1-32 bracket (Classes 7A and 8A), who oftentimes finds itself in regionals for non-football sports with lengthy drives south and west, ended up with a first-round road trip to the St. Louis suburb of Collinsville as well.

That’s allowed plenty of miles to pile up on my beloved Toyota and experience the state in a myriad of ways, oftentimes as half of a coverage tag team with chief photographer Tiffany Blanchette.

Over the years, Tiffany and I have made it a point to find unique stops to make on our drives across the state. We’ve done everything from eat plantain sandwiches in Des Plaines to the creation of a tradition of making a stop at the Pontiac Wally’s every time we drive past it.

This postseason, which was aided by that wonderful trip to Collinsville with part-time photographer Mary Sharp that included late-night Waffle House and a way-too-early morning stop by the St. Louis Gateway Arch, Tiffany and I have been able to add to our list of Illinois finds.

Just last week alone, after a way-too-quick stop at Peoria record store Better Than Yesterday, Tiffany and I fell in love with One World Cafe, whose Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake forced us into an unnecessary but unbelievable dessert. Delectable dessert was something that became a common theme for us after finding perhaps the best small-town ice cream in the state at I Don’t Care in Milford after last Wednesday’s IHSA Class 1A Milford Volleyball Sectional championship.

More important than the sugar rushes and brain freezes are the hours spent in the car, the closest thing we’ve had to a lack of running around every second amongst some of our busiest stretches of the year. As a smaller daily paper with a small newsroom, we’re a pretty tight-knit bunch, with experiences like this part of the reason why.

So to my coworker-turned-friend in Tiffany, and my teacher-turned-employee in Ms. Sharp, thanks for making those hours in between games some of the most memorable hours of the job.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores from the second week of the postseason:

• (3)Peoria 48, (6)Kankakee 21 (Class 5A)

• (1)Carterville 22, (8)Coal City 0 (Class 4A)

• (2)Reed-Custer 24, (7)Durand-Pecatonica 6 (Class 3A)

• (6)Downs Tri-Valley 28, (3)Wilmington 21 (Class 2A)

• (5)Amboy 30, (4)Milford-Cissna Park 28 (I8FA)

<strong>Comets continue unfinished business</strong>

It took 11 weeks, but Reed-Custer’s’ prolific offense was finally held to under 40 points last weekend. Thankfully for the Comets, the defense did something it’s done most of the season, holding its opponent to a touchdown or less for the eighth time this year.

It was also the lowest scoring output a dangerous Rivermen offense had all season in the 24-6 affair, and as the Comets move on to the quarterfinals for the second-straight season, they’ll once again head to Byron for that matchup.

It’s where the Comets were met by heartbreak a year ago with a 28-24 loss, one that came on Byron’s only completed pass of the game with just nine seconds remaining. Freshman sensation Caden Considine and the ground game are where the Tigers make their mark, both physically and psychologically, but the Comets will surely be prepared to stop any potential passes Saturday.

<strong>More than one game</strong>

An artist couldn’t have painted the picture that was in front of me on the muddy, chewed up field of Peoria Stadium after Friday night’s game between Kankakee and Peoria. Steven Young, who’s started on the offensive line for all of the Kays’ 42 games the past four seasons, sat in the heaviest of rains in the instant realization that his wonderful high school football career was over.

Comforted by his offensive line coach and father, Kendrick Crite, Young, the multiple-time state champion powerlifter, found the strength, as he always does, both physically and mentally, to get up. It’s the same emotion evoked from Karson King in Tiffany’s photo from Saturday’s sports section in which King, after scoring his two touchdowns that night, realized he and his teammates were about to see their season end.

But like head coach Derek Hart told me after the game, this group isn’t defined by one game or result. As freshmen when Hart took over four years ago, it was the group that got him acclimated to Kankakee. It’s a good chunk of the group that led the Kays to the state championship game a year ago, something the school had never seen happen before in any team sport.

It’s a group that helped make Kankakee a better place.

The same could be said for the seniors at Wilmington, where the Wildcats saw their Class 2A title defense come to an end by a touchdown to Tri-Valley. The kids moving on aren’t just second-round kids. They’re kids who continued the standard of excellence at Wilmington, both as football players and as the next generation of warm-hearted Wilmington folks.

Here are the area's top passing, rushing and receiving stat leaders from the second round of the playoffs. For season stats, see page C2.

<p dir="ltr"><span>PASSING</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Meents, Wil: 6-9, 101 yards, INT; Rushing TD</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>McPherson, RC: 7-11, 88 yards, INT; 112 rushing yards, TD</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Laffoon, M-CP: 6-8, 82 yards, TD, INT; 204 rushing yards, 2 TDs</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Reilly, CC: 5-19, 57 yards, 2 INTs</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Walters, Kan: 3-14, 53 yards, TD, INT; 45 rushing yards, TD</span>

<span><span> </span></span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>RUSHING</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>James, Wil: 142 yards, 2 TDs; 43 receiving yards</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Phillips, Kan: 75 yards</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Neukomm, M-CP: 68 yards</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Christian, RC: 61 yards</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Foote, RC: 57 yards, 2 TDs</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Farrell, Wil: 49 yards; 47 receiving yards</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>RECEIVING</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>King, Kan: 55 yards, TD; Kickoff return TD</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Bradley, RC: 42 yards</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Feeney, CC: 31 yards</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Borgers, M-CP: 29 yards</span>

<p dir="ltr"><span>Longest, M-CP: 24 yards, TD</span>

