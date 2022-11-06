ROUNDUP: Multiple area cross country runners conclude their seasons at state

CROSS COUNTRY

Class 1A State Finals

Boys race

Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant earned the best area finish by placing eighth overall (15:42.84).

Herscher’s Brayden Shepard finished 111th overall (17:09.03).

Manteno’s Logan Ziman claimed 159th overall (17:39.35).

Watseka’s Drew McTaggart placed 180th overall (17:56.07).

Girls race

Beecher’s Brooklynn Burdick earned 75th overall (19:43.72).

Peotone’s Celeste Richards claimed 80th overall (19:45.29).

Bishop McNamara’s Evita Martinez finished 98th overall (19:55.58).

Herscher’s Gracie Kent claimed 100th overall (19:55.79).

Class 3A State Finals

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Ethan Piper paced the Boilermakers with an 118th overall finish (16:16.89). Jeremiah Lanum added a 191st overall finish (16:45.18).

Girls race

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Madeline Mellin earned 51st overall (18:45.60).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 112, Kennedy King 57

KCC broke the record for most made 3’s in a game (17) to help improve to 2-1 on the season with a 55-point blowout victory. Cha’vez Woods led the Cavaliers with a team-high 15 points. Sean Black added 14 points and six assists. Rob Stroud finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 10 points. Rashad Smith tallied 11 points and five rebounds. Isaiah Placide chipped in eight points, eight rebounds and five assists.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Spoon River 78, KCC 69

Sarah Burton led the Cavaliers with 14 points and five steals. Summer Hill added 11 points and three steals. Myllena DeSousa had nine points and three assists. Lulu Wilkins tallied seven points, four steals and three assists.