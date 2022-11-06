FOOTBALL: Tri-Valley's big plays upend Wilmington in Class 2A second round

WILMINGTON — Led by its talented backfield of Colin James and Kyle Farrell, Wilmington’s offense typically produces the big plays for long gains that more often than not lead to victories. But during Saturday night’s IHSA Class 2A second-round playoff game against Tri-Valley, it was the Vikings’ defense that held the Wildcats’ offense in check enough to allow their respective offense to make enough big plays to walk away with a 28-21 win to advance to the quarterfinals.

“We gave up the big play, and I think that was the biggest thing,” Wilmington head coach Jeff Reents said. “Give credit to Try-Valley. I think some of their pass plays, we had great coverage, and they came down with it.

“... We let up the big play, and they were able to contain us a little bit, especially in the second half, when we were on offense.”

Despite their longest gain on the ground being 12 yards, the Wildcats had little trouble moving the pigskin in the opening quarter.

After forcing a fumble by Tri-Valley on the game’s opening possession Wilmington needed just six plays to cap off a 29-yard touchdown drive when senior quarterback Ryder Meents snuck one in from 2 yards out.

Up 7-0 midway through the first quarter, the Vikings needed just four plays to respond, as their quarterback, Andy Knox, took a read option keeper for 63 yards and the score.

Leading 7-6 after their defense’s ability to stop Tri-Valley on a 2-point conversion attempt, the Wildcats managed to counter the Vikings score with a 13-play, 60-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 3-yard score by James with only 27 seconds left in the first.

One offensive play later, Knox secured his second long run with his legs when he burst for an 80-yard touchdown run on another read-option keeper to cut the deficit to 14-12.

It looked as if Wilmington’s two-point lead was going to hold heading into halftime until Knox started to not only carve the Wildcats’ defense with his legs but with his arm by completing a 27-yard pass to Grant Fatima to help move the chains past midfield with less than two minutes remaining until halftime.

A few plays later, Knox delivered again with his arm, this time to Blake Regenold, who made a 29-yard catch down to Wilmington’s 1-yard line. Regenold then barred into the end zone on the very next play to send the Vikings into the break with a surprising lead and all the momentum.

“We were hoping to go into halftime without Tri-Valley getting that momentum, and then they got it,” Reents said. “I thought emotionally Tri-Valley was into the whole game, and we couldn’t get that momentum back after that.”

Having beaten Tri-Valley 42-14 on their way to a 2A state title in last year’s semifinals, the Wildcats found themselves needing to come out of halftime looking like their typical selves with long, sustaining drives in order to try to produce a comeback victory.

Wilmington showed great poise in the third quarter by totaling about 10 minutes of the clock off two lengthy drives, but both resulted in zero points as the Wildcats went on to miss a field goal and lose a fumble in opposing territory.

“Them getting the big play and us not getting the big play I would say was probably the biggest thing,” Reents said. “There were a couple of possessions there where we were having Wilmington drives — eating up the clock — and we couldn’t finish those and that was big.”

The fumble recovery by Tri-Valley on its own 35-yard line eventually led to a 5-yard touchdown pass to Cade Danko, which extended the Vikings lead to 28-14 with 9:39 remaining.

Uncharacteristically, Wilmington had back-to-back turnovers on its next two possessions before cutting its deficit back to one score on another 3-yard touchdown run by James with 2:20 remaining. Despite a valiant effort by the home defense Tri-Valley managed to churn away the remaining time to walk off Jeff Reents Stadium with a seven-point victory.

“They came up here for the second year in a row, and they were ready to go, and we just couldn’t get over that hump,” Reents said. “When they got the wind and went over the top on us — we had some good coverage, but they made the plays.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

James led the Wildcats’ rushing attack with a team-high 142 yards with two touchdowns and a fumble on 31 attempts. Farrell had a 47-yard catch and 49 rushing yards on 15 carries. Meents completed 6-of-9 pass attempts for 101 yards and an interception and added a 2-yard touchdown run.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Tri-Valley (9-2) will host Knoxville (9-2) in the Class 2A quarterfinals next weekend.