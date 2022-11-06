FOOTBALL: Reed-Custer gets defensive over Durand-Pecatonica; sets up quarterfinal rematch at Byron

BRAIDWOOD — Reed-Custer set a new school record for wins in a season (11) Saturday, defeating Durand-Pecatonica 24-6 at home in the second round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs, propelled by a two-touchdown performance from Lucas Foote and a stingy defensive effort.

“Survive and advance — we made some timely stops on defense tonight,” said Reed-Custer coach Gavin Johnston about the win. “Du-Pec is an excellent team, and they went toe-to-toe with us.

“We persevered through a lot and are happy to move on.”

Quarterback Jake McPherson capped off Reed-Custer’s opening drive with a 13-yard touchdown run to put the Comets up with 1:43 left in the first quarter. Josh Bohac completed the 2-point conversion to make the score 8-0.

The Rivermen answered with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Hoffman to Will Howard on fourth down to cut the score to 8-6. All-state defensive lineman Kody Marschner swallowed up the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt to preserve the lead for the Comets going into halftime.

“I latched onto my guy to make my read and was peeking into the backfield,” Marschner said. “Instead of breaking away from my blocker, I just pushed him back into the running back, shed my block and made the tackle.”

Marschner noted how important it was to make a play to re-seize the momentum after giving up the touchdown.

“A lot of people were wondering how we would deal with adversity because we haven’t faced much of it this year yet,” Marschner said. “I think we proved tonight we handle that adversity and keep pushing past it.”

Foote added to the Comets’ lead four minutes into the third quarter, rushing for a 3-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 16-6.

“We just called a power play to the right side because we were so close to the endzone,” Foote said. “We only needed a few yards, and I trusted my offensive line to make the push-up front.

“I just had to hit the hole hard to get in.”

Foote scored his second touchdown of the night with 35 seconds left to seal the win and secure the Comets’ place in next week’s Class 3A quarterfinal against Byron.

“This was our first big challenge of the year where our starters had to play four quarters,” Foote said. “I’m really happy for our defensive unit. We won this game with our defense tonight, and it’s something we haven’t had to do yet.

“But we proved we can do that.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

McPherson finished with 112 yards rushing and a touchdown and passed for 88 through the air. Foote had 10 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Jace Christian rushed for 61 yards for the Comets. Peyton Bradley caught two passes for 42 yards.

Defensively, the Comets surrendered only 140 total yards. Brandon Moorman led the Comets’ defense with 5 1/2 tackles and two interceptions. Josh Bohac had three tackles for loss and five total tackles.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The win sets the stage for a 1 p.m. Saturday rematch of last year’s state quarterfinal matchup against Byron, a game the Comets narrowly lost in the final seconds to the defending state champions.

“Our motto this year is ‘Unfinished business’ after losing two games last year,” Johnston said. “We had a chance to avenge one of those losses earlier in the season [Wilmington]; now, we get another chance at the other in the same exact spot as last year.

“We feel like we’re a better team than last year, but now we’ve got to go over there and prove it.”