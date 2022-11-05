VOLLEYBALL: Grant Park's historic season ends in super-sectionals

ELGIN — After having beaten second-seeded Milford for the regional championship — and then back-to-back one-seeds in Walther Christian and Cissna Park to help boast its first sectional title since the 1987-88 season — Grant Park’s thrilling postseason ride finally came to an end in Friday’s IHSA Class 1A Elgin Harvest Christian Academy Super-Sectional match against Aquin Catholic following a straight-set loss (25-19, 25-11).

The storybook ending for the Dragons’ 2022 season came at the hands of a well-balanced attack by the Bulldogs as they went on to total 27 kills and 11 aces between both sets to help claim the two-set victory.

“It was a heck of a run,” Grant Park head coach Lee Ellen Palan said. “These girls never expected this and they took baby steps all year long.

“It was coming together great and Aquin was just better than us tonight.”

As red hot as the Bulldogs were — coming into the super-sectional match 38-1 overall while riding a 25-game win streak — it was the Dragons who managed to take the early lead in the opening set following a kill by senior outside hitter Brooke Veldhuizen and an ace by senior outside hitter Grace Fick.

But as quickly as Grant Park took command of the first set, Aquin never seemed to waver as they went on to quickly counter with a 7-0 run, primarily led by its senior hitter, Lucy Arndt, who totaled three kills during the run and a team-high 13 kills throughout the entire match.

“I think the nerves got us a little bit,” Aquin head coach Robyn Stovall said. “We had some unforced errors to start with, but they came back around and played their game.

“When they play loose and they are laughing and having a good time on the court, that’s when my girls play their best.”

Following the four-point deficit early on, the Dragons did their best to try and regain some ground. However, the Bulldogs did an excellent job of keeping Grant Park’s heavy-hitters Delaney Panozzo and Veldhuizen off kilter all evening long, leaving them to eventually drop the opening set by six points.

“We didn’t play our game, unfortunately, but it happens,” Palan said. “Aquin took our game out of us.”

Backed into a corner following the opening set loss, Grant Park felt the pressure and the possibility of its season coming to a close when it began the second set in a 10-2 hole.

“I think we started feeling the end,” Palan said of her team’s early second-set deficit. “After you lose the first set, instead of coming back and fighting, we came out a little more scared.

“So, unfortunately that doesn’t help us when we play scared because we’ve had that before and it didn’t turn out well for us then either.”

The tentativeness in the Dragons players’ eyes was enough for Aquin to smell blood in the water as it went on to quickly wrap up the second set on a 15-9 run to effectively end Grant Park’s season in the Elite 8 with a 27-11 overall record.

“I could not have asked for a better season,” Palan said. “It was a dream and these girls played hard for me and so it’s still a happy ending.

“It had to end and it’s fine,” she added. “These girls went down in history for Grant Park volleyball by winning a sectional championship, which is something that hasn’t been done in 35 years.”

As for the Bulldogs, their historic season prevails on into the Final Four for the second-straight season under Stovall after finishing third in state last season.

“We are super excited to get the victory and advance to state,” Stovall said of her team’s super-sectional two-set victory over Grant Park.

<strong>STATBOOK</strong>

Veldhuizen totaled six kills, four digs and two blocks to help pace the Dragons. Panozzo chipped in five kills.

Arndt led the Bulldogs with 13 kills and four digs. Ainsley Stovall had six digs, five kills and an ace. Megan Holder totaled 19 assists and an ace. Hanna Pizzolato chipped in 10 digs and two aces.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Aquin will compete against Newman Central Catholic in the Class 1A State semifinal round at 9 a.m. Friday at Redbird Arena in Normal.