FOOTBALL: Peoria powers past Kankakee

PEORIA — Kankakee’s football team knew exactly what it was up against when it traveled to Peoria for Friday’s IHSA Class 5A second round — an up-tempo offense powered by Malachi Washington with an uber-aggressive defense and a philosophy centered around onside kicks after every touchdown.

That’s exactly what the Kays saw at Peoria Stadium on Friday night, when Washington ran for 273 yards and five touchdowns and the Lions recovered a pair of back-breaking onside kicks on their way to a 48-21 victory that ended the Kays’ season with a 7-3 record.

“It’s tough; they’re up-tempo, and we haven’t seen a lot of up-tempo teams,” Hart said. “But we knew exactly what they were going to run; they ran it and did it better than we did.”

The loss ends a four-year run Hart had with a freshmen group that came in during his first season in which the program has gone 33-8, beginning with the 2019-20 school year that included playoff trips in all three seasons (Editor’s note: there was no football postseason in 2020-21 because of COVID-19.), highlighted by the school’s first-ever appearance in last year’s IHSA Class 5A State championship.

“Just that I love them no matter what,” Hart said his postgame message was. “These last four years with the seniors have been special, and it’s not defined by one game — it’s defined by what they did over four years, and we’re here for them from here on out.

“When they’re 30, 40 years old and they need something, we’ll be here for them.”

The Kays fell behind after the game’s opening drive, when Washington capped off a 19-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in which the senior running back took 17 carries for all 80 yards, including a 3-yard score that was the opening drive’s exclamation point.

But the Kays also found paydirt on their opening drive when quarterback Laraenz Walters broke loose for a 2-yard score to put the Kays ahead 7-6 in the final seconds of the first quarter.

Both teams held serve on the next possession — the Kays forcing the only Peoria punt of the night before the Lions forced a turnover on downs at the Kankakee 29-yard line. One play after the defensive stop that came on a botched snap, the Lions scored their first of three touchdowns on the first play of a drive when Tino Gist connected with TQ Webb for a 29-yard scoring strike that gave the Lions a lead they would hold the rest of the way.

And after a Kankakee 3-and-out, the next quick strike came when Gist found H-back Landon Newby-Holesome in the flat, where the senior made a man miss and stormed 72 yards for a back-breaking touchdown that gave the Lions an 18-7 lead, with Washington adding another score just before the half to make it a 24-7 contest.

The Lions then recovered the onside kick to open the second half and immediately plowed down the field, with Washington adding his third score of the night on a 4-yard carry and, after a Kays turnover on downs, plunged through on a 1-yard score that made it a 36-7 game five minutes into the third.

“He’s a workhorse, and he’s earned every bit of it,” Lions coach Tim Thornton said of Washington. “He outworked everybody in the offseason and knew his time was coming.

“He’s nonstop working out, and he’s built himself into someone who can handle the workload, is always going to go forward and is a great kid.”

Another Kays 3-and-out was followed by Newby-Holesome’s second touchdown catch of the night, a 4-yard reception. Kankakee senior receiver Karson King took the ensuing kick from just over the midfield marker and ran untouched into the endzone to quickly trim the deficit to 42-15 with 9:29 remaining and added an 11-yard touchdown reception from Walters on the ensuing drive but not before Washington’s fifth and final touchdown was sandwiched in the middle.

For King, one of 21 seniors for the Kays, it was the Lions’ ability to quickly take momentum back and kick the opponent while they’re down that allowed them to take down the defending runners-up.

“Watching film, we knew what they’re capable of, and that’s what they do — they take teams’ hearts away and go score,” King said. “That’s the type of team they are, and that’s what they did.

“We knew we couldn’t let them beat us physically or they’d beat us while we were down, and that’s what we did.”

While the Lions are on to the quarterfinals, the Kays saw a special senior class play its final game together Friday. For Hart, seeing their careers end in such frustrating fashion was obviously not the plan, but it also didn’t take away anything from what they’ve built together.

“It means a lot to me and all of our coaches who have been here most of these four years,” Hart said. “The connections you make with the kids, you get to know them like your own kids, so it’s a tough game to go out on.

“But it’s still a great group of kids.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Washington’s 273 yards and five scores came on 39 carries. Gist was 8-for-16 for 181 yards and three touchdowns. Newby-Holesome had three catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Walters was 3-for-14 for 53 yards, a touchdown and an interception and added 45 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. King had four catches for 55 yards and a score. Tony Phillips paced the backfield with 75 yards on a dozen carries. Jyaire Hill ran for 18 yards on five carries, caught a 14-yard reception and was 1-for-4 for 17 yards and an interception.