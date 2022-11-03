VOLLEYBALL: Grant Park rides senior experience to first sectional in 35 years

MILFORD — Brooke Veldhuizen is the first to say her junior volleyball season didn’t go as planned. After a 12-14 junior year that ended with a regional championship loss to Watseka, she wasn’t sure what to expect coming into her and her eight classmates’ senior year.

Then she met her new coach, Lee Ellen Palan, a winner of six-straight regionals at Herscher from 1995-2000, at summer open gyms and knew exactly what to expect — a sectional championship and opportunity to play for the state title.

“Her intensity was like no coach we’ve ever had and she never gave up,” Veldhuizen said of Palan. “Any time you messed up it was, ‘OK, let’s get this next one.’ It was always constructive criticism and her energy was great.

“From the beginning we knew.”

The Dragons (27-10) realized that dream on Wednesday with a 2-0 (25-21, 26-24) win over Cissna Park in the IHSA Class 1A Milford Sectional championship.

It was the third-straight win over a higher-seeded team for the third seed of their sub-sectional, as Grant Park had to defeat two-seeded Milford for last week’s Grant Park Regional title before besting one-seeded Walther Christian Monday in the sectional semifinals just to find itself in Wednesday’s meeting with the one-seeded Timberwolves. The most recent win gave the program its first sectional crown since the Dragons made the 1987-88 IHSA Class A State Finals.

“They had little sparks of it all the time; we’d win a big game, but then [the next game] we’d be flat,” Palan said. “It was there, we just had to get it all together, and we have in the last couple weeks.

“You can’t ask for a better time to peak.”

It was Veldhuizen who got the Dragons going, recording a pair of blocks and kills apiece in the opening stanza of the night to help a 5-1 Grant Park run to open the match, with the fifth point, a Veldhuizen kill, proving to be when Palan herself knew her girls were going to earn their crown.

“She is a firecracker,” Palan said of the four-year starting middle hitter “If she’s on, we’re on and it just started the whole game off right.”

As quick of a start as the Dragons got off to, the Timberwolves were right there to make things tight. Behind a smooth offensive operation, senior setter Mikayla Knake found hitters Brooklyn Stadeli, Addison Lucht and Josie Neukomm to eventually pull ahead 14-13 in the first set and lead by as much as 16-13.

But the Dragons dug deep, as the other of the Dragons’ two four-year starting middle hitters, Delaney Panozzo, began to heat up herself, recording three kills in a five-point span that put the Dragons up 18-17, a lead they would hold onto for a first-set win.

“I just wanted to win,” Panozzo said. “We wanted to make history at our school; it’s been a few years since we’ve won this.”

The Timberwolves were the ones who opened the second set red hot, breaking out to a 4-1 lead to open the set. But the Dragons found their way back to reclaim a 9-9 tie, setting the stage for excellent back-and-forth play between two teams displaying oodles of offensive firepower that was often met by stymieing defense both at the block and in the back row, providing several long volleys and highlight-reel plays by both sides.

Tied at 24, a Panozzo kill and Timberwolves hit out of bounds produced the final two points for the Dragons and also saw the Timberwolves (30-7) season come to a crashing end.

“Both sides just gave it their all and I tip my hat to Grant Park ... what a great match,” Timberwolves coach Josh Landon said. “The atmosphere was fantastic and a great environment to be in, unfortunately we were on the losing end.”

While Panozzo and Veldhuizen stole the show with their mammoth kill totals, the Dragons emerged victorious thanks to not just their two four-year pillars, but a rounded out team effort. Alejandra Maldonado’s eight digs seemingly all came in crucial moments while Elizabeth Voigt (11 assists) and Paige Tavoletti (8 assists) were able to find the big hitters with consistency.

“They all contributed, and even when they don’t hit the ball, they have tremendous energy,” Palan said. “Grace Fick has so much energy out there and fires everybody up, Delanie Malkowski makes everyone laugh.

“The bench [players] are my little echoes and they all have an absolutely important part.”

While the Dragons will be back in action in Friday’s Class 1A Elgin Harvest Christian Academy Super-Sectional, the Timberwolves will be saying goodbye to four seniors, including a four-year starter in Knake, and continue building upon a team that reached the round of 16 with five juniors and three freshmen rounding out the roster.

“It doesn’t matter where it ends, it’s always gonna be tough, whether that was tonight, whether it was Friday, whether it’s at state,” Landon said. “We were fortunate enough to experience all of this and so we have that to reflect on with the kids; we encouraged them that, ‘hey, you’re gonna look back on this one of these days like, man, this is awesome.’

“They came in as freshmen to having only nine girls in the program and now we’re back to 25 and running the system the way it’s supposed to be run,” he added. “Kudos to the seniors for just digging in and saying they’re not gonna give up on this, embracing the freshmen and saying, ‘hey, we’re gonna need you to be successful.’”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Veldhuizen and Panozzo led all players with 20 kills apiece. Maldonado had eight digs. Voigt had 11 assists and Tavoletti had eight assists.

Stadeli and Neukomm had 10 kills apiece to lead the Timberwolves and Lucht had six kills. Knake had 26 assists. Morgan Sinn tallied 10 digs. Ava Morrical and Tricia Karas had a pair of aces apiece.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Dragons will face Aquin in Friday’s IHSA Class 1A Elgin Harvest Christian Academy Super-Sectional at 6 p.m.