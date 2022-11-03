GAME OF THE WEEK: (6)Kankakee at (3)Peoria

<strong>Class 5A Second Round</strong>

<strong>(6)Kankakee (8-2) at (3)Peoria (9-1)</strong>

<strong>Game time: </strong>7 p.m. Friday

<strong>Kays</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>CB Naz Hill, RB/WR James "Dink" Stampley

<strong>Kays on offense: </strong>Two-year and three-year starters and three-star and four-star recruits abound the Kankakee offense, but it was Stampley, the sophomore who's starting to build his own profile, who was entrusted to finish off Mt. Vernon on the game's final drive last week. Making a statement in his first postseason game with the Kays certainly adds confidence to a backfield that also boasts Tony Phillips and Demere Turner — and occasionally Jyaire Hill — to give defenses another name to account for. The offense had issues with putting together consistent drives last week, but if they can get back in rhythm, there aren't many other units with as much potential firepower.

<strong>Kays on defense: </strong>It was the defense — specifically Naz Hill himself — that scored most of the Kays' points last week, as the senior cornerback recorded both a safety and interception for a touchdown against the Rams. He and fellow corner Tyrone Kennedy Jr. were tremendous in run support against the ground-heavy offense they saw last week, but the secondary will definitely have more passing to account for against a Lions offense that's averaging a hair shy of 50 points per game. They certainly have been all year, led by Jyaire Hill roaming around deep as the Southland Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year. The same could be said for all three levels of a Kays defense heavy on experience and light on points allowed (6.1 points per game).

<strong>Lions</strong>

<strong>Players to watch: </strong>RB Malachi Washington, QB Tino Gist

<strong>Lions on offense: </strong>The Kays have seen some unique and talented offenses this season in the likes of Nazareth, Crete-Monee and Mt. Vernon, but the Lions certainly pose a challenge that will be one they haven't seen much of this season. The Lions have scored 49.6 points per game on the year thanks to Washington's 2,000-plus rushing yards and a high-flying passing attack orchestrated by Gist. The second-year starting signal-caller has weapons abounding him out wide, led by senior Ricky Hearn. What's made the Kankakee defense so stellar over the past few years has been its ability to stand tough against any type of offense, and this offense alone throws a lot at you.

<strong>Lions on defense: </strong>As stellar as the Peoria offense has been this season, the Lions have shown spurts of equal dominance on the other side of the ball. Save for a 30-6 loss to Big Twelve Conference champion Normal West on Oct. 14, the Lions haven't allowed more than two touchdowns since a 64-28 win over Peoria Manual on Sept. 24. Linebacker Gary Rutherford holds things down in the middle, with support in the secondary from his cousin, Kenny Rutherford. Senior defensive linemen Landon Newby-Holesome and Tejon Smith bring experience and power up front for what should be an entertaining matchup with the Kays' physically imposing offensive line.

<strong>Pick: </strong>Both of these teams have speed to burn and certainly play like it. The Kays feel they have the best defense in Class 5A and the Lions feel the same about their offense, a matchup that could decide this one. <strong>Kankakee 28, Peoria 22</strong>

For the IHSA and I8FA playoff schedules this weekend, see page C2.

For the rest of this week's playoff previews, see page C4.