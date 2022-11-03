FOOTBALL: Second-round playoff capsules

<strong>Class 4A</strong>

<strong>(8)Coal City (7-3) at (1)Carterville (10-0)</strong>

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: OL/DL Michael Gonzalez, OL/DL Tanner Phillips

Preview: The Coalers moved on from a stingy East Alton-Wood River team last week thanks to the latest in a string of terrific defensive performances. That all gets started up front for the Coalers, where Gonzalez and Phillips thrived against the run-heavy Oilers and will now be tasked with both stopping the run and getting pressure on Lions quarterback Andrew Hellriegel and a passing game that’s seen three different receivers notch at least 200 yards. The Coalers will continue to lean on sophomore standout Landin Benson in their own backfield, but quarterback Braden Reilly has shown this year that he can move the ball in the air. But the Lions are unbeaten for good reason, as their defense has only allowed more than three touchdowns once — a 49-28 win against Murphysboro way back on Sept. 9.

Pick: Carterville 21, Coal City 17

<strong>Class 3A</strong>

<strong>(7)Durand-Pecatonica (8-2) at (2)Reed-Custer (10-0)</strong>

Game time: 5 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: WR/DB Lucas Foote, RB/LB Jace Christian

Preview: The Comets enter the second round for the second straight year, and while they have plans on making that a second straight quarterfinals trip as well, they figure to see one of their biggest tests of the season in the Rivermen as the obstacle between them and that goal. Christian only needed half a dozen carries to go over 100 yards last week as he and the starters were done by the second quarter. It will be a different test this week against a Du-Pec program that’s seen a resurgence of its own over the past few years, with a great offensive balance between AJ Mulcahy’s prowess in the backfield and the development of sophomore quarterback Cooper Hoffman but one the Comets feel they can pass.

Pick: Reed-Custer 35, Durand-Pecatonica 21

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>(6)Downs Tri-Valley (8-2) at (3)Wilmington (9-1)</strong>

Game time: 6 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: FB/TE/LB Brendan Moran, OL/DL Brody Benson

Preview: The Wildcats are welcoming a familiar foe in the same Vikings program they defeated 42-14 in last year’s semifinal round, but it’s a different year, and the Jeff Reents-led Wildcats know better than almost anyone they can’t rest on last year’s laurels. Colin James built upon his 11-man area-best rushing yardage total in the first round last week, now at 1,366 yards on the season. Benson and the line are the ones most responsible for that and will look to keep making holes for James and Kyle Farrell against a Vikings defensive front that held Central to minus-11 rushing yards last week. Defensively, the Wildcats will have to be ready for a balanced offense that found the endzone three times apiece on the ground and in the air last week.

Pick: Wilmington 28, Downs Tri-Valley 22

<strong>I8FA Quarterfinals</strong>

<strong>(5)Amboy (8-2) at (4)Milford-Cissna Park (8-2)</strong>

Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: OL/DL Luke Trumann, WR/DL Justin Tillman

Preview: A rematch of one of the best games in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association regular season, one the Bearcats won 40-30 on the road on Sept. 16, this quarterfinal matchup will perhaps be the one with the most eyes on it in the I8FA world this weekend. It was part of sophomore sensation Tyler Neukomm’s early-season coming out party as one of the top running backs in the area, but it was also perhaps Tillman’s best performance of the year, as he hauled in 109 of the Bearcats’ 124 yards through the air and a touchdown in that game. Both teams have as good of state title aspirations as anyone, but only one can move into the semifinal round. With their home crowd in the bleachers and their pickup truck beds in the endzones, that home field advantage could be the difference this weekend.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 44, Amboy 36