ROUNDUP: Eleven cross country runners advance to state

IHSA Class 1A Elgin Harvest Christian Sectional

Boys race

Harvest Christian Academy totaled 64 team points to help earn the Elgin Harvest Christian Sectional title. Herscher claimed the best area finish by placing ninth out of 19 teams with 249 team points. Manteno finished in 13th place (378 team points), followed by Beecher in 14th place (402) and McNamara in 15th place (404).

Only the top six teams and 10 individuals not included in the top six advance to state.

Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant finished third overall (16:15.30) to advance to the state finals as an individual.

Brayden Shepard placed 26th overall (17:43) to pace the Tigers and advance to the state finals as an individual. Connor Overacker finished 55th overall (18:36.70), followed by teammates Matthew Benoit (56th, 18:37.50), Thomas Morgan (58th, 18:39.10) and Joshua Thorson (78th, 19:12).

Manteno’s Logan Ziman recorded the fastest Panthers finish by placing 32nd (17:55.40) overall to advance to state as an individual. Carter Watkins claimed 68th overall (18:57.40), followed by teammates Kevin Arseneau (97th, 20:03.40), Seth McHugh (102nd, 20:23) and Zac Corral (115th, 21:16).

Watseka’s Drew McTaggart ran a 18:05.90 to claim 36th overall and advance to state as an individual.

Carter Heinrich paced the Fightin’ Irish with a 44th overall finish (18:14.50). Christian Provost finished 72nd overall (19:04.30), followed by teammates Sam Munsterman (94th, 19:50.70), David Quigley (110th, 21:05.20) and Oliver Heinrich (126th, 21:38.60).

Ryan Gaytan paced the Bobcats by claiming 52nd overall (18:31.10). Josiah Imig finished 89th overall (19:30.60), followed by teammates Andre Kellum (95th, 19:52.10), Damiano Cassanelli (101st, 20:20.50) and Brady Greer (107th, 20:51.40).

Peotone’s Roman Jelinek finished the race in 19 minutes and 16.70 seconds to earn 81st overall and pace the Blue Devils.

Tri-Point’s Mihreteab Gilleland earned 50th overall (18:25.20).

Girls race

Aurora (Rosary) tallied 64 points to earn the Elgin Harvest Christian Sectional crown. Herscher led the local teams with a seventh-place finish (208 points), followed by Beecher in eighth (214) and McNamara in 13th (280).

Only the top six teams and 10 individuals not included in the top six advanced to state.

Peotone’s Celeste Richards advanced to the state finals as an individual by claiming 15th overall (20:20).

Beecher’s Brooklyn Burdick advanced to the state finals as an individual by earning 19th overall (20:30.10). Aaralyn Martinez claimed 37th overall (21:32.60), followed by teammates Sydney Bonham (41st, 21:39.70), Allison Sadus (61st, 22:27.60) and Trinity Bonham (78th, 23:07.40).

Herscher’s Gracie Kent advanced to the state finals as an individual by finishing 20th overall (20:33.30). Sophie Venckauskas earned 40th overall (21:37.80), followed by teammates Kelly O’Connor (45th, 21:51.80), Emma Haugen (54th, 22:19) and Fay Houberg (72nd, 22:58.80).

McNamara’s Evita Martinez advanced to the state finals by claiming 22nd overall (20:47). Emily Storer finished 55th overall (22:19.10), followed by teammates Marley Green (67th, 22:44), Olivia Contreras (101st, 24:38.80) and Addie Langelett (103rd, 25:07.70).

Iroquois West’s Samantha Hartke paced the Raiders with a 39th overall (21:37.30) finish.

Wilmington’s Brooklyn Flores paced the Wildcats with a 64th overall (22:33.90) finish.

IHSA Class 1A Oregon Sectional

Riverdale finished with 33 team points to win the Oregon Sectional championship. Dwight had one runner race as an individual.

Boys race

Dwight’s Tristan Chambers finished 39th overall (18:09.20).

IHSA Class 2A Metamora Sectional (Morris Regional)

Girls race

Washington totaled 68 points to win the Metamora Sectional championship. Kankakee had two runners race as individuals.

Priya Knox paced the Kays with a 61st overall finish (20:24.30). Marielle King placed 85th overall (21:29.80).

IHSA Class 3A Normal Community Sectional

Boys race

Plainfield South totaled 32 team points to win the Normal Community Sectional title. Bradley-Bourbonnais finished 11th out of 18 teams with 305 team points.

Only the top seven teams and 10 individuals not included in those teams advanced to the state finals.

BBCHS’s Jeremiah Lanum qualified for the state finals as an individual with an 18th overall (15:45.69) finish. Ethan Piper claimed 34th overall to also advance (15:58.83), followed by Josiah Jones (75th, 16:48.88), Brian Douglas (97th, 17:07.05) and Anthony Embry (108th, 17:31.12).

Girls race

Minooka tallied 63 team points to claim the Normal Community Sectional title. Bradley-Bourbonnais finished 16th out of 18 teams with 440 team points.

Only the top seven teams and 10 individuals not included in those teams advanced to the state finals.

BBCHS’s Madeline Mellin claimed fifth overall (18:13.26) to advance to state as an individual. Mady Dysktra recorded a 106th-place finish (21:14.42), followed by teammates Sarah Bouferrache (117th, 21:38.59), Mikayla Ryan (125th, 22:32.16), Leslie Lovell (135th, 24:27.98) and Sophia Longtin (136th, 24:39.24).