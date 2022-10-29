FOOTBALL: Reed-Custer, Coal City move on in IHSA playoffs; M-CP headed to I8FA quarters

SATURDAY

IHSA Class 4A Playoffs, first round: (8)Coal City 22, (9)East Alton-Wood River 6

The Coalers surrendered the first score of the afternoon Saturday before coming back with the final three scores on the afternoon to advance to next week’s second round. Landin Benson ran for 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 25 attempts. Braden Reilly was 4-for-11 for 48 yards and a touchdown and added 34 yards on nine carries. Chris Chilico caught two balls for 25 yards and a score.

The Coalers will visit Carterville at a time to be determined in the second round.

IHSA Class 3A Playoffs, first round: (2)Reed-Custer 77, (15)Carver 24

It took the Reed-Custer starting offense just 14 plays to score seven touchdowns, including five in the first quarter in the Comets’ first-round playoff victory.

Jace Christian took six carries and turned them into 107 yards and two touchdowns. Jake McPherson was 3-for-4 passing for 31 yards and three touchdowns and added 78 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on two carries. Colin Esparza, Zack Cieslak and Josh Bohac each ran for touchdowns as well. Lucas Foote had two catches, both touchdowns, for 19 yards. Bohac caught a 12-yard touchdown pass. Brandon Moorman recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

The Comets will host Durand-Pecatonica at 5 p.m. Saturday in the second round.

IHSA Class 2A Playoffs, first round: (6)Downs Tri-Valley 44, (11)Central 0

The Comets saw their season end with a 6-4 record with Saturday’s first-round loss. Luke Shoven was 9-for-33 for 53 yards and two interceptions. Jayce Meier had a catch for 18 yards. Tristan Schmidt caught four balls for 16 yards.

I8FA Playoffs, first round: (4)Milford-Cissna Park 70 (13)Ashton Franklin Center 24

M-CP claimed a 46-point win on Saturday to advance to the second round of the Illinois 8-man playoff. Tyler Neukomm led the Bearcats with 244 yards with four touchdowns on 15 carries. Sawyer Laffoon completed 3-of-5 pass attempts for 72 yards and a touchdown. Laffoon also added two carries for 67 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown run.

Brennan Schmink had seven rushes for 68 yards and a score. Carter Borges totaled 38 rushing yards and a score off two attempts. Mason Blank chipped in a four-yard touchdown run. Gavin Schunke had a 46-yard touchdown reception. Caleb Clutteur recorded a pick-six. Justin Tillman had 26 receiving yards off two catches.

The Bearcats will host Amboy at 2 p.m. Saturday in the I8FA quarterfinals.

FRIDAY

IHSA Class 3A Playoffs, first round: (1)Princeton 56, (16)Peotone 28

Peotone’s postseason run ended in the first round with a 28-point loss to Princeton. No individual stats were available for the Blue Devils, who finished the season with a 5-5 record.