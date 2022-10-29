FOOTBALL: Kankakee holds off Mt. Vernon's upset bid

KANKAKEE — With more than a handful of playmakers who are capable of taking the ball to the endzone from anywhere on the field, when sophomore running back and slot receiver James “Dink” Stampley returned to his native Kankakee and transferred from St. Rita on Chicago’s South Side, he knew he would have to work harder than ever to find himself in the team’s rotation of skill players.

And when the Kays looked to finish off Mt. Vernon in the first round of the IHSA Class 5A playoffs in Kankakee Saturday, it was none other than the splendid sophomore who sealed the deal.

With 5:53 on the fourth-quarter clock and the Kays taking over at their own 32-yard line after Mt. Vernon quarterback Payton McMillan’s second rushing touchdown of the game pulled the Rams back to within two points at 16-14, Stampley, who had two carries for a yard up until that point, ran six carries for 68 yards on the final drive that the Kays ended with celebratory kneeldowns and a 16-14 victory.

The Kays improved to 8-2 on the year and advanced to the second round of the postseason in consecutive seasons for the first time 1994-95 while the Rams ended the season 5-5 with their first postseason appearance since 2013.

“Coach made those good calls and I was just trying to hit it for the team and make it work,” Stampley said. “It makes me feel good because I’ve got two more years left and feel like I’m the man right now.

“I know I have a lot of work to do but I appreciate coach giving me the chance on that last drive.”

Stampley put the game on ice after Naz Hill, who provided more scoring than the entire Kankakee offense did from his cornerback position, gave the Kays breathing room early in the final frame when he took an errant McMillan pass just less than 20 yards for a touchdown that gave the Kays a 16-7 lead at the time.

“I was sunk in tight [coverage], saw the fake to the running back and saw the tight end slip [into a route],” Hill said. “I instantly dropped back down into coverage and turned my head around for the pick-six.”

Hill also got the Kays on the board in the first quarter with a tackle in the backfield for a safety after the first of two Mt. Vernon goal line defensive stands, a pair of points that got them in it after the Rams drove the initial drive of the game 85 yards in six plays for an early 7-0 lead on a 1-yard keeper from McMillan.

But after that first drive, the Kankakee defense settled into what’s become its usual self, allowing just 113 yards of offense the rest of the way after the 85 yards on the first drive.

“Our defense I thought stepped up really well — they faced a lot of adversity and the offense didn’t help them out much, but they just kept making plays,” Kays coach Derek Hart said. “[The Rams] would bust one here or there and then we’d step up and make a stop.

“It’s how our defense has played all year; they’ve been great.”

The Mt. Vernon defense was equally effective for much of the night, holding the Kays out of the endzone until Jyaire Hill took a snap from the Wildcat formation for a touchdown on 4th-and-goal from the 2-yard line that gave the Kays a 9-7 lead with just under a minute in the first half.

Jyaire Hill, who was named the Southland Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the year this week, said he enjoys the Wildcat package the Kays employed in spurts Saturday and that the team was in need of a spark.

“I love Wildcat, I just like to mess around back there,” Jyaire Hill said. “We really needed some points and you’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do.”

What the Kays had to do was hold off a reluctant Rams team that forced a Kankakee turnover on downs on a 4th-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line on the last Kays drive of the third quarter and recovered a fumble inside their own 40-yard line on the Kays’ first drive of the fourth quarter.

That’s when Stampley gave the Kays the spark — and opportunity to run out the clock — they needed against a Mt. Vernon team that wouldn’t go away.

“[Stampley] runs hard and we couldn’t get a lot going in the second half,” Hart said. “He came out, ran as hard as he could and it showed.

“That’s the god part about having all those guys in the backfield; they stay fresh and we can just roll with them.”

As the Kankakee offense struggled to find consistency prior to Stampley’s stamp on the game, the defense kept them ahead. Jyaire Hill credited a pair of his defensive teammates, middle linebacker Marquesse Hill and cornerback Tyrone Kennedy Jr. for setting that tone.

“We just showed a lot of mental toughness,” Jyaire Hill said. “Especially [Marquesse] and [Kennedy Jr.]”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Stampley tallied a team-high 69 yards on eight carries and had a catch for seven yards. Larenz Walters went 11-for-15 for 80 yards and ran for 25 yards on five carries. Tony Phillips had four catches for 57 yards and added 17 rushing yards on seven attempts. Karson King had six catches for 52 yards and threw a 37-yard completion.

Naz Hill and Kennedy each had interceptions.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays visit Peoria at 7 p.m. Friday for a second-round playoff matchup. The 9-1 Lions defeated Decatur MacArthur 62-14 Saturday and have outscored their opponents 496-159.

“We’ve got to definitely adjust, offensively and defensively,” Hart said. “Peoria is a great program, so we’ve got to go back to work Monday and get after it.”