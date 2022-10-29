FOOTBALL: Dakota rallies in second half to top Iroquois West

GILMAN — Had Iroquois West known prior to the start of its IHSA Class 1A first-round home playoff game against Dakota that its defense wound wind up forcing three turnovers and two turnovers on downs on its own side of the field, the Raiders would have never thought they would be on the wrong side of a 16-14 victory.

As good as Iroquois West’s defense played all Saturday afternoon, Dakota’s defense made one more play, forcing four Raider fumbles, including one deep in Iroquois West territory with just over five minutes remaining. That turnover led to the go-ahead score when Indians running back Adrian Arellano punched in a 9-yard touchdown run that tied it and the ensuing 2-point conversion that was the difference at John Boma Field in Gilman Saturday.

“It’s uncharacteristic for our guys to put the ball on the ground, but credit to Dakota,” Raiders head coach Jason Thiele said. “Those guys got after it by ripping out the ball and punching it from behind, and so it ended up being the difference today.”

Although Iroquois West did have a chance to try and win it by trying to get into field goal range on its last drive, the Raiders wound up having to throw up a prayer to Sam McMillan on a 4th-and-15 pass attempt on their own 44-yard line, which was broken up by defensive back Case Rockey to officially end the Raiders’ season.

With a big foot in the form of kicker Damian Melgoza, the Raiders had confidence in the senior’s ability to boot a game-winner, but the opportunity never transpired.

“That last drive being down by two, we just wanted to get into field goal range and we felt like we had the package to be able to move the ball,” Thiele said. “Dakota put us behind the sticks, and so going for it on 4th-and-15, everyone knows what’s coming.

“It’s hard to have a plan for that at the end of the game.”

The heartbreak loss shocked a Raiders team that led 14-8 in the third quarter and saw its season end with a 7-3 record rather than a second-straight second-round appearance.

The Raiders opened the game with an interception on the game’s opening drive after Cannon Leonard tipped a pass from Dakota quarterback Kaidyn Niedermeier at the line of scrimmage that fell right into the bread basket of John Ahlden before he took it for a pick-6, only for it to be called back for a block in the back.

Nonetheless, it helped set up Iroquois West on the Indians’ 22-yard line, where the Raiders were able to punch it into the end zone thanks to a 2-yard touchdown run by Trystyn Schacht.

Up 7-0 the Raiders’ defense came up big again when it forced a fumble on their own 15-yard line during Dakota’s ensuing drive to help negate a score by the road team at the end of the opening quarter.

Both teams each had a turnover and a punt on each of their two possessions in the second quarter, leaving the home team to take a 7-0 lead into halftime.

Two plays into the second half Ahlden bursted through the line of scrimmage on Iroquois West’s opening drive for a 56-yard score to extend its lead to 14-0 less than a minute into the third quarter.

Struggling to run the pigskin on the stout play from the Raiders’ defensive line, the Indians opted to open up their passing attack, which helped lead to a 3-yard touchdown rush by Thomas Bowman and a successful 2-point conversion run attempt by Conner Mathews to cut the home squad’s lead to 14-8 with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

That score carried over to the final quarter, where the proverbial wheels came off for the Raiders in the fourth, when they fumbled the ball away on their first two drives of the frame before the third and final drive resulted in a turnover on downs.

As a result of coming up just a little bit short during Iroquois West’s final possession Dakota managed to get the pivotal first down needed to effectively churn out the final minute and change of the clock to secure the two-point road victory.

“[Dakota’s] a heck of a team and they hung around,” Thiele said. “Ball security and those mental mistakes towards the end ended up costing us.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Ahlden led the Raiders with 117 rushing yards with two fumbles and a score on 15 carries. He also added 20 total tackles and an interception on defense. Schacht totaled two fumbles and 47 rushing yards, including a 2-yard touchdown run off 15 rushing attempts. Melgoza had two carries for five yards and a fumble. Dean Clendenen had two tackles and an interception. Jace Pankey had a fumble recovery.