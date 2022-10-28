VOLLEYBALL: Multiple injuries derail Kankakee in regional championship loss to Providence Catholic

Heading into the IHSA Class 3A Kankakee Regional championship riding a three-game winning streak, including a postseason victory over Bremen in the regional semifinals on Tuesday, the Kankakee girls volleyball team was more than ready to try and secure a regional crown on its own court on Thursday evening before a couple of injuries completely hindered their chances.

The injuries started piling up on Wednesday when the Kays’ starting outside hitter Na’kyrah Cooks sprained her ankle during practice, leaving her to play in the regional title game at about 60%. Meanwhile, the team’s other outside hitter, Nevaeh Lowe, suffered a knee injury during warmups prior to the start of the title game, which left her to sit out to not risk any further injury as she gets ready for the track and field season later this spring.

As a result of the two devastating injuries in back-to-back days, Kankakee fought hard before ultimately suffering a 25-17, 25-14, straight-set loss to Providence Catholic in the regional championship at home on Thursday.

“We had two injuries, one happened on Wednesday night and the other on Thursday afternoon,” Kays head coach Dennis Pommier said. “Because of the injuries we had a little bit of a different lineup and so the chemistry wasn’t there.

“That’s not an excuse, it’s just the reality … our passing basically took us out of the game and so we fought with what we had.”

Although Kankakee wished Thursday night’s result went differently, it still finished an excellent season, which concluded with a 22-12 overall record and a conference championship thanks to a perfect 12-0 record in the Southland Athletic Conference.

“Obviously, we considered this season as a success after winning the conference and advancing to the regional championship game,” Pommier said of his squad’s 2022 season.

Heading into next season, the Kays will bring back their entire team outside of their lone senior, Lowe, who is set to graduate later this school year.

“Lowe is a mature player and she was always the voice of reason for our team,” Pommier said. “She motivated the girls physically and mentally and so she’s definitely going to be missed.”

<strong>STATBOOK</strong>

Nikkel Johnson led Kankakee with six kills. Cooks added three kills. Mikyla Lawrence had a team-high 16 assists. Brianna Lamie chipped in 12 digs.