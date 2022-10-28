ROUNDUP: Grant Park outlasts Milford in three sets for regional title

(Thursday) VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional championship: (3)Grant Park 2, (2)Milford 1

Grant Park edged Milford 24-26, 25-14, 25-20, to help claim the regional championship and advance to the sectional semifinals against Walther Christian at 7 p.m. Monday at Milford. Brooke Veldhuizen totaled 20 kills, six digs, five points and an ace to help lead the Dragons. Delaney Panozzo contributed 19 kills, 13 points, nine digs and five blocks. Elizabeth Voigt had 17 assists and 10 points. Paige Tavoletti chipped in 16 assists and two points.

Anna McEwen helped pace the Bearcats with 20 kills and 15 digs. Jahni Lavicka finished with 38 assists and 11 digs. Hunter Mowrey had 16 kills and 16 digs.

IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional championship: (2)Beecher 2, (6)Southland College Prep 0

Beecher claimed a 25-9, 25-13, straight-set win to help claim the regional title and advance to the sectional semifinals against Chicago University at 7 p.m. Monday at North Lawndale Charter. Abby Sippel led the Bobcats with 10 digs, two assists and two aces. Bri Schrimsher added 13 assists, two digs and an ace. Lola Eckhardt poured in five kills, three digs and one assist. Katie Jones had four digs, four aces and two kills. Evelyn Jablonski had a team-high seven kills.

IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional championship: (8)Peotone 2, (10)Pontiac 1

Peotone claimed a 25-16, 20-25, 25-11, third-set tiebreaker win over Pontiac to help claim the regional championship and advance to the sectional semifinals against Fieldcrest at 7 p.m. Monday at Prairie Central. Brooke Gwiazda tallied 14 kills and two blocks to help lead the Blue Devils. Mackenzie Strough produced 23 assists and two aces. Marissa Velasco had 11 kills. Ashley Veltman collected eight points and two aces. Mady Kibelkis chipped in six points and two kills.

(Wednesday) VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional semifinals: (1)Cissna Park 2, (8)Gardner-South Wilmington 0

Cissna Park advanced to the regional championship against Watseka on Thursday at Watseka with a 25-9, 25-9, straight-set win over the Panthers. Brooklyn Stadeli led the Timberwolves with a team-high 13 kills. Sophie Duis added four kills, three aces and two blocks. Morgan Sinn finished with 10 digs and Josie Nuekomm had five kills.

No individual stats were available for G-SW.

IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional semifinals: (2)Milford 2, (9)Illinois Lutheran 0

Milford defeated Illinois Lutheran 25-8, 25-18, to advance to the regional championship against Grant Park on Thursday in Grant Park. Hunter Mowrey led the Bearcats with 10 kills and seven digs. Anna McEwen added seven kills, six digs and two aces. Jahni Lavicka tallied 19 assists and Brynlee Wright had three kills and three blocks.

IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional semifinals: (4)Watseka 2, (7)Tri-Point 0

Watseka claimed a 25-20, 25-16, two-set win over Tri-Point to advance to the regional championship game against Cissna Park on Thursday at home. Megan Martin led the Warriors with six kills and two blocks. Brianna Denault added a team-high 17 digs. Ella Smith finished with six digs and three aces. Elizabeth Wittenborn poured in five assists and three aces.

No individual stats were available for the Chargers.

IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional semifinals: (3)Grant Park 2, (5)Grace Christian 0

Grant Park advanced to the regional title game against Milford on Thursday at home with a 25-9, 25-2, straight-set win over Grace Christian. Brooke Veldhuizen totaled 16 points, eight aces, seven blocks and five kills to help lead the Dragons. Delaney Panozzo recorded four kills, four blocks and three aces. Paige Tavoletti contributed seven points and two aces. Shelby McKinstry chipped in five points.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.