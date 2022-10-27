VOLLEYBALL: Cissna Park rallies past Watseka for first regional title since 2018

Cissna Park senior setter Mikayla Knake has had plenty of individual athletic success during her high school career, earning nearly every accolade there is to earn as a starter on the volleyball and basketball teams since her freshman year.

But Thursday night’s IHSA Class 1A Watseka Volleyball Regional championship against Watseka provided Knake and her senior classmates the opportunity to do something Cissna Park’s senior girls hadn’t done in a sport since they got to high school — win a regional title.

They had to bounce back from a first-set loss and rally back from early deficits in the second and third sets against a pumped up Warriors team in front of their home crowd, but Knake and the Timberwolves snatched that elusive crown, the program’s first since 2018, with a thrilling 2-1 victory Thursday night (20-25, 25-18, 25-15).

“Of course, I was a little bit nervous. ... I never felt like we weren’t gonna do it though — I was always confident,” Knake said. “I know there have been times where I’ve thought, ‘oh, I don’t know if we’re gonna pull this out,’ but I could feel that we wanted it more and would come through.”

Knake’s gut feeling proved to be true, as the Timberwolves improved to 29-6 while bringing a plaque back to Cissna Park, but that victory didn’t come without a stiff challenge from the Warriors, who ended their season with a 22-14 record.

After the Timberwolves swept both of the team’s regular season meetings, including last Tuesday’s Vermilion Valley Conference regular season finale, the Warriors won their first set of the year against their conference rivals by taking an early 4-0 lead that they held for the remainder of the set, save for two ties in the set, to earn a 25-20 win and feed their lively student section with even more energy ahead of the second set.

Led by middle hitters Becca Benoit and Megan Martin, the Warriors got off to their early lead thanks to solid play at the net that Watseka coach Krista Pufahl knew would be pivotal against a lethal Cissna Park attack.

“We’ve got a big front row, and we’ve been preaching getting blocks and touches to slow [the opponents], especially Cissna [Park],” Pufahl said. “They’re bringing some heat behind those hits.”

The Timberwolves eventually caught fire near the end of the second set, one that neither team led by more than three points until the eventual champions rattled off the set’s last seven points for a 25-18 victory that forced a decisive third set.

“[Watseka] played a phenomenal game, had great net play and did a great job of taking over that first game,” Timberwolves coach Josh Landon said. “We made some adjustments on where we could attack, had a few breaks go our way and regained that confidence.”

That confidence trickled into the third set for Cissna Park, even though it was the Warriors who stormed out of the gates with an 8-2 lead. But Knake took to the service line and helped rattle off six-straight Cissna Park points to tie things at eight and get the Timberwolves back in the thick of it.

The two teams then traded points again before the Timberwolves took off for good, outscoring the Warriors 16-6 down the stretch to claim their first regional in four years.

The win, like most of the Timberwolves’ success this season, came with immense support from the talented freshmen trio of middle hitters Josie Neukomm and Sophie Duis and outside hitter Addison Lucht, who all found themselves as pivotal pieces to this year’s team despite their lack of high school experience.

“They don’’ just come to practice; they’re always working outside of practice, they’re always asking questions and want to know what to do better,” Knake said of her diaper dandies. “I know they always try to come to me and I try to be there for them.

“I try to let them know it’s OK to mess up, and what they’re doing as freshmen is honestly outstanding.”

What’s perhaps been most pivotal for the Timberwolves this season hasn’t just been how his trio of newcomers have stepped up, but how well their older teammates have accommodated them to form what’s been a memorable team.

“They know that yes, they’re freshmen and playing at a high level, but they also know these girls are 3-4 years older than them and regardless of the outcomes, they’ve had these experiences,” Landon said. “They want to know how they can continue to get better and that’s the beauty of it — the upperclassmen said, ‘hey, we know you’re gonna be a part of this and help us be successful.’”

While the Warriors saw their season end a set short of a second-straight regional title with a young team of their own, Pufahl noted that outside of the outcome, Thursday couldn’t have ended up much better.

“It was a perfect postseason experience,” Pufahl said. “Yeah, we didn’t win, but that was the intensity of the gym you wanted, and the effort, I couldn’t have asked for anything more from my girls.

“That was the best we played all year, we just kind of fell short.”

After emerging victorious from the otherworldly environment, that experience is something Landon said he and his team felt as well.

“The crowd was great, Watseka’s student section was great and everyone’s appreciative of the effort the girls gave,” Landon said. “It was a great match because they left it all out on the floor and that’s what you want in high school sports, two good teams going at it.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Knake had 24 assists and six aces for the Timberwolves. Brooklyn Stadeli had eight kills and Lucht added six kills. Libero Morgan Sinn had 11 digs.

Benoit paced the Warriors with nine kills and three blocks. Haylie Peck added eight kills and two blocks and Lauren Tegtmeyer had seven kills, two blocks and an ace. Martin had six kills. Brianna Denault had 29 digs and an ace and Ella Smith added a dozen digs with two blocks. Elizabeth Wittenborn had 15 assists and Christa Holohan added nine assists.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Timberwolves advanced to Monday’s IHSA Class 1A Milford Sectional semifinal against Aqsa at 6 p.m.