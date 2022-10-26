VOLLEYBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais' season ends in regional semifinals

BRADLEY — As one of the largest schools in the most southern tip of the greater Chicagoloand area, Bradley-Bourbonnais is used to sending its athletic teams all over the state for early-postseason matchups. But for the Boilermakers volleyball team, this fall provided a unique opportunity of no travel at all, with the team hosting this year’s IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional.

But in Tuesday’s regional semifinal meeting with (5)Minooka, the third-seeded Boilermakers saw their season end on their home floor, with the Indians claiming a 2-0 victory (25-22, 25-20).

The Boilers ended their season with a 22-11 record, an impressive season head coach Leigh Reiniche didn’t want getting lost in the result of Tuesday night.

“We had a great season, ending 22-11 overall,” Reiniche said. “We had an amazing group of student-athletes that never gave up.

“The BBCHS community should be proud of their accomplishments.”

The Boilers were able to get into their offensive rhythm at times, as evidenced by senior outside hitter and Western Illinois University commit Finley Westover posting a team-high 10 kills and setters Sydney Brooks and Alyssa Russow posting nine assists apiece.

But the Indians were also able to play great defense on that Boilermaker attack, digging several other kill attempts and holding the Boilers as a team to a kill percentage of 30.1%.

With the dreams of earning a regional plaque on their home floor now dashed, ending the prep volleyball careers of nine reliable seniors who Reiniche will remember for what they meant to the program off the court as much as they meant on it.

“It’s always difficult to lose in regionals on our home floor, but good luck to the remaining teams with the rest of their seasons,” Reiniche said.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Westover had 10 kills, five digs, a block and an assist. Emmerson Longtin added four kills, six digs, a block, an ace and an assist. Russow added two kills and six digs to her nine assists and Brooks’ nine assists were supplemented by four digs.