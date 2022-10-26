ROUNDUP: Peotone volleyball upsets Coal City; Four other area teams headed to regional finals

VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional semifinals: (8)Peotone 2, (1)Coal City 0

Petone upset the Coalers 25-20, 25-22, to advance to the regional championship against Pontiac at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Seneca. Brooke Gwiazda led the Blue Devils with seven kills and three blocks. Marissa Velasco and Mady Kibelkis each tallied four kills and an ace. Mackenzie Strough finished with a team-high 15 assists. Allie Werner had three kills and two aces. Ashley Veltman chipped in two kills, one block and an ace.

IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional quarterfinals: (4)Watseka 2, (12)Donovan 0

Watseka advanced to the regional semifinals against Tri-Point at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at home with a 25-14, 25-7, straight-set win over Donovan. Brianna Denault totaled a team-high 14 kills to help lead the Warriors offensively. Ella Smith added 10 kills and Megan Martin had two blocks and two aces. Elizabeth Wittenborn and Christa Holohan each collected eight assists apiece. Lauren Tegtmeyer finished with nine kills, which was four more than teammate Becca Benoit.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional quarterfinals: (7)Tri-Point 2, (11)St. Anne 0

Tri-Point advanced to the regional semifinals against Watseka at 7 p.m. on Wednesday with a 25-21, 27-25, two-set win over St. Anne. No individual stats were available for the Chargers.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional quarterfinals: (3)Grant Park 2, (14)Unity Christian 0

Grant Park claimed a 25-3, 25-3, straight-set win to advance to the regional semifinals against Grace Christian at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Elizabeth Voigt led the Dragons with 18 points. Paige Tavoletti added 16 points and Brooke Veldhuizen had nine points.

No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional semifinals: (2)Beecher 2, (7)Julian 0

Beecher claimed a 25-4, 25-1, straight-set win to advance to the regional title game against Southland College Prep Charter at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Beecher. Ava Pattenaude led the Bobcats with eight aces and three assists. Bri Schrimsher totaled four assists and four aces. Teagan Clauss and Katie Jones each had three aces and one kill. Abby Schrimsher, Elena Kvasnicka and Emma Tiltges each chipped in one kill apiece.