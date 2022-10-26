Clark family bonds over officiating

The Clarks had always been a tight-knit family, but their bonds for each other have only strengthened since they began officiating together nearly three years ago.

It all began when Hollice Clark, 56, and his wife, Pam, moved from Fort Madison, Iowa, to Bourbonnais in 1988.

About a dozen years after the move, Clark stumbled upon a Daily Journal newspaper ad seeking officials for the fall football season.

From that point on, Clark only continued his new passion officiating football and basketball, and eventually raised his two sons, Ben and Samuel, to join in on the action once they each came of age and had the necessary requirements.

“We have a great relationship, my kids and I,” Hollice said. “I would say the bond has only gotten stronger over the years with us working on the same crew.

“Both of them worked with different crews, but it was always my goal to do one varsity game together ... and we were able to make that happen at Clifton Central [in the spring of 2021], and after that I would say they were in my ear all offseason to come together as a crew, and so as a crew chief I made that happen.”

Unlike their father, both Ben and Samuel had very different paths in order to find their way officiating with their dad.

Prior to working Friday nights as a family for the last three seasons, 31-year-old Ben first got into officiating youth football games at the ripe age of 15 years old many years ago. Having spent one year working for the Kankakee Valley Park District from 2010-11 he then went off to college and eventually graduated from Trine University in Angola, Ind.

After graduating in 2014, Ben continued his officiating career on and off after brief stints coaching football for McMurray College (2016), Quincy University (2017) and Kankakee High School (2018), where he also simultaneously worked for the Kankakee School District (2018-22).

Being an official in the same area he once played sports himself as a 2010 Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduate has only given Ben a greater feeling of community that he’s grown to adore in Kankakee.

“I greatly enjoy being a part of the community of Kankakee,” Ben said. “It’s a great feeling and a lot of good things are going on in the community.”

As for 24-year-old Samuel, he’s been officiating football and baseball for the last eight years, while recently picking up refereeing basketball the last three seasons after having a brief stint of his own trying to become a Major League Baseball umpire.

Samuel went to umpire school in 2019, which helped set him up to umpire in the Coastal Plain League before getting promoted to Minor League Baseball’s Arizona Rookie League for a brief while before returning home, where the 2016 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate has officiated for the last three years.

Ever since the family trio has joined back together three years ago the family has had nothing but good times and laughter, mixed with some self-criticisms, especially on Friday nights.

“It’s fun that we don’t have to worry about who’s watching what,” Samuel said about referring with his older brother and father. “We just go out and work a game and have a lot of fun doing it.

“We are going to be hard on ourselves after the game, but we also want to be the best crew that we can be, so that’s why we are hard on each other.”

When the three are officiating at the youth level, it truly becomes a full family affair when Pam joins in the activities by running the clock for the games that Hollice, Ben and Samuel officiate.

“It’s a whole family thing,” Ben said. “We enjoy spending weekends together.”

The ability to put their egos aside in order to become better officials by watching film throughout each week to help each toher become better at their craft is something Hollice learned from his original crew more than two decades ago.

“I always enjoyed my crew — Tom Longtin, Walt Andrews, Wes Andrews and Bob Parkinson — that I first started with because they taught me a lot and took me under their wing,” Hollice said. “And so I’m a better football official because of those four.

“They worked with me and corrected my mistakes and mechanics to help me develop into the official I am today, and so I’m always grateful for them for doing that,” he added. “That’s what we do today as I still carry that on to our younger officials.”