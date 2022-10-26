BOYS SOCCER: Kankakee's season ends in heartbreaking sectional loss

They were mere minutes away from one of the biggest upsets in the state. But instead, the Kankakee boys soccer team saw its season come to a heartbreaking end in Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Brother Rice Sectional semifinal against Mt. Carmel.

Playing the subsectional’s top seed in the Caravan, the fourth-seeded Kays went toe-to-toe with one of the biggest contenders for the state crown, but Mt. Carmel showed great resilience when the team turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead late in regulation before a late Kays surge forced overtime.

But that’s where the Caravan found another goal late in the second extra period to emerge with a 4-3 win.

The Kays saw their season, which included back-to-back All-City and regional championships, end with a 15-7-2 record.

“It’s definitely hitting us really hard, especially taking into consideration a game like this where we were so close,” Kays coach Vincent Mkhwanazi said. “We had them at one point, it was just a question of finishing them off.”

The Caravan struck first early in the match and carried a 1-0 lead into the half, but it didn’t take very long for the Kays to get going out of the halftime break, as Carlos Lopez set up Patto Cruz for the equalizer just 15 after the intermission.

Lopez then assisted a goal off the foot of Patto’s brother, Ricardo Cruz, to give the Kays the lead with 22:35 to play. The Caravan responded with a pair of goals over the next 15 minutes to pull back ahead 3-2, but the Kays once again showed their mental fortitude when Patto Cruz returned the favor to Lopez, sending a corner kick into the box for Lopez to finish the job and send the sectional semifinal match into overtime.

Neither team was able to find much offensive traction in the first extra period, which forced a second overtime with an equally defensive effort. But with 1:33 on the clock, the Caravan’s Ryan Nichols put his second goal of the night through the net to send his team on to this weekend’s sectional championship.

While the Kays didn’t get the final result they wanted, it certainly wasn’t for lack of effort against a mighty Mt. Carmel program.

“They definitely came through without a doubt and I’m super proud of them, given the challenges that they faced,” Mkhwanazi said. “They definitely played well tonight.”

Their solid play has been a constant theme the past couple of seasons, as the boys soccer program continues its leap into uncharted waters. They’d never won an All-City title nor a regional plaque until last season, and now, they’ve won each of them in back-to-back years.

“It’s definitely been fun watching this growth,” Mkhwanazi said. “I still feel some room for growth, we just need to get a few things in place to facilitate that growth.

“The kids are here, the passion is there in the community, everyone likes playing, so yeah, why not us?”

This year’s progress came amidst tragic times that surrounded the program. Mkhwanazi’s father, Ezekiel, passed away in his native South Africa last month, forcing Mkhwanazi back home for an extended period of time, leaving assistant coach Bill Tudor to lead the Kays for a portion of the regular season, where the Kays didn’t miss a beat, even winning the BodyArmor Series Showdown during that time.

“In terms of love and support the kids have definitely shown lots of it,” Mkhwanazi said. “During these times it’s just nice to see and I appreciate the fact they’re able to rise up to it.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Lopez had a goal and two assists. Patto Cruz scored and had an assist and Ricardo Cruz added a goal. Kevin Quinones notched 11 saves.