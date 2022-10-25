ROUNDUP: Four volleyball teams punch regional semis tickets

VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional quarterfinals: (8)Gardner-South Wilmington 2, (10)Dwight 0

G-SW advanced to the regional semifinals against Cissna Park at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Watseka with a 25-22, 26-24, straight-set win over the Trojans. Addison Fair led the Panthers with 12 kills, six digs, four aces and one assist. Maddie Olsen added six kills, three digs and one block. Hannah Balcom had five kills and two blocks. Hannah Frescura totaled 20 assists, five digs, one kill and an ace.

No individual stats were available for Dwight.

IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional quarterfinals: (9)Herscher 2, (11)Central 0

Herscher advanced to the regional semifinals against Manteno at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Herscher with a 25-16, 25-10, straight-set win over the Comets. Kennedi Huston recorded 10 assists and five blocks to help lead the Tigers. Isabella Mendell contributed 10 kills and two blocks. Hailey King had six digs and four kills. Laney Rogers chipped in six digs.

No individual stats were available for Central.

IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional quarterfinals: (8)Peotone 2, (7)Reed-Custer 0

Peotone advanced to the regional semifinals against Coal City on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Seneca with a 26-24,25-22, straight-set win over the Comets.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer or Peotone.

IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional quarterfinals: (5)Momence 2, (12)Iroquois West 0

Momence advanced to the regional semifinals against Bishop McNamara at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Herscher with a 25-18, 25-13, straight-set win over the Raiders. Jesselle Joseph totaled sevens-straight serves to help lead the Redskins. Sydnee VanSwol added eight serves with three kills. Lexi Hamann totaled five kills. Georgi Johnson poured in seven serves and four kills. Haylie Smart chipped in 11 assists and nine serves.

No individual stats were available for the Raiders.

IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional quarterfinals: (10)Pontiac 2, (6)Wilmington 1

Wilmington suffered a 21-25, 25-19, 21-25, third-set tiebreaker loss to Pontiac to effectively end its season with a 15-18 overall record. Bella Reyes posted 10 digs and kills apiece for the Wildcats. Jaylee Mills had five kills, four aces and three blocks. Fellow senior Grace Burkey had 15 digs and nine assists.

Regular Season (Friday)

Grant Park 2, Grace Christian 0

Grant Park claimed a 25-12, 25-16, straight-set win over the Crusaders on its “Pink Night”. Delaney Panozzo totaled 10 kills, 10 blocks and eight digs to help lead the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen added 10 kills, six blocks and four aces. Alejandra Maldonado finished with eight digs, seven points and one ace. Elizabeth Voigt contributed nine assists, which was one more assist than teammate Paige Tavoletti.

No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.