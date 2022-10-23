ROUNDUP: Kays soccer wins second-straight regional; Several area runners advance in cross country regionals

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Regional championship: Kankakee 5, Oak Forest 4 (Penalty Kicks)

It took two overtimes and penalty kicks in order for the Kays to claim the regional crown over Oak Forest. All five Kays — Chris Garcia, Patto Cruz, Joseph Andrade, Ricardo Cruz and Kristian Gaytan — converted on their penalty kicks to help lead Kankakee. Kevin Quinones totaled 18 saves behind the net. Alexis Cruz and Ricardo Cruz had two regulation goals apiece. Humberto Baez contributed two assists.

The Kays will advance to the sectional semifinals against Mt. Carmel at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Brother Rice.

GIRLS TENNIS

IHSA Class 1A State Finals

Coal City’s Abby Stiles won her first round matchup with a 4-6, 6-2, 10-5, win over Madison Kenyon of Marian. Stiles went on to drop her second round match in two-sets before ripping off two-straight wins in the consolation bracket to help advance herself to the fourth round, where she suffered a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Mary Breitbach of Notre Dame.