VOLLEYBALL: Manteno's Hosselton enjoying return to alma mater

The opportunity of being able to return and lead the varsity team an individual once dedicated four years of their life for on the court doesn’t happen all that often and so on the rare occasion it does, it always makes for a great reunion between the two parties.

For this reason there was no surprise that 2015 Manteno graduate Alexis Hosselton made her way back home when the opportunity presented itself to her by parting ways as Wilmington’s head volleyball coach last fall in order to return to the volleyball gym where she was a four-year varsity starter (2011-14) under former longtime Panther head coach Cheryl Davis.

“As much as I loved my time at Wilmington my family kind of looked at me when I said ‘I think I’m going to stay, I love it here,’” Hosselton said. “And they were like, ‘come on, go back to your home,’ and so I took their advice and I never regretted for a second.

“I love being back at the court that I once played on.”

Hosselton spent the last two seasons prior coaching for the Wilmington program, where she served as the teams’ head coach last fall and the junior varsity coach in the spring of 2021. The thought of leaving the team she’d just helped earn a share of the Illinois Central Eight Conference crown [with Manteno and Coal City] in her first season in charge wasn’t easy, but one she couldn’t pass up due to how much she loved her school.

“I told my girls [at Manteno] I’m a die-hard Manteno Panther,” Hosselton said. “I loved those girls at Wilmington and love the team, but I’m here, these are my roots, let’s win some volleyball games.”

The Panthers varsity squad didn’t take long to buy in to Hosselton’s return as she’s made it a premium to go above and beyond for her players in all facets of their life, which in part has helped Hosselton guide her team to a 16-13 overall record with one tournament left before the start of her first postseason run with the team.

“I think since Alexis came from this program it means a lot more to her than it would any other coach,” Manteno senior outside hitter and sister in-law Drew Hosselton said. “She definitely wants to win and be involved with the girls.”

The responsibility to not only teach her girls to excel on the court, but also as human beings off the court is something coach Hosselton takes pride in, especially given it’s something she learned under Davis during her own playing career as a Panther primarily starting as an outside hitter<strong>,</strong> where she helped assist her squad to over 100 wins combined between 2011-2014.

“It’s so much more than just the game of volleyball,” Alexis Hosselton said. “You’re learning team aspects, friendships and how to be a good human being out on the court as well and so that’s something I always took away from my time from Cheryl [Davis].”

Davis not only coached Hosselton on varsity during her high school days, but also in middle school when she served as Hosselton’s head seventh grade coach and assisted the eight grade team that placed second in IESA Class 4A during the 2011 season. Having known her for many years now Davis has little doubt about her once pupil’s ability to keep up the winning culture.

“I think Hosselton has had enough experience at Manteno and then she’s had some years coaching too, and so she understands the program, having played in it and coached in it,” Davis said. “So I think she will continue to lead the program to be successful.”

Now that the mentee has become the new Panther mentor Hosselton is gearing up to lead her alma mater in the IHSA Class 2A postseason starting next week. Manteno will face either Momence or Iroquois West on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Herscher to open its postseason.

And given the first-year head coach has prior experience coaching her varsity squad members when she served as Manteno’s freshman coach for two seasons (2017-18) while simultaneously finishing up her physical education degree at Olivet, Hosselton is more than juiced to make some noise during her first playoff run wearing purple.

“I’m very excited to lead these girls in the postseason,” Hosselton said. “I coached these girls when they were freshman here [at Manteno] and then I coached against them when I was at Wilmington for two years and now I’m coaching them again, so it’s kind of benefiting me in my favor — I know what other teams were thinking when playing against them because I was playing against them [Manteno].

“And I know how they operate on the court too and their dynamic, and so I think that’s been a big advantage for me and helping them grow this season.”