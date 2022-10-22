FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Reed-Custer finishes magical regular season; Wilmington, IW win big

(3A-2)Reed-Custer 58, Herscher 7

Reed-Custer finished its quest for perfection with a blowout win over the Tigers to help conclude the regular season with an unblemished 9-0 overall record, with all nine wins coming by at least 40 points.

Jace Christian totaled four touchdowns and 114 yards on just four attempts to help lead the Comets. Jake McPherson went 4-for-5 for 100 yards and two touchdown passes. Colin Esparza added 64 rushing yards on nine carries. Nick Cieslak had 45 yards and a score on 10 rushing attempts. Brandon Moorman chipped in 38 yards on two carries to go along with a 26-yard reception. Josh Bohac had a pick-6 to go along with a 13-yard touchdown reception. Peyton Bradley hauled in a 28-yard touchdown catch.

Herscher ended its season with a 1-8 overall record.

Clay Schultz totaled 29 rushing yards on 12 carries to help pace the Tigers. Brock Wenzelman added 17 yards on four attempts as well as an 77-yard touchdown reception. AJ Patrick had two catches for 39 yards.

(2A-3)Wilmington 56, Manteno 0

Wilmington’s shutout win over the Panthers helped them conclude the regular season 8-1 overall.

Colin James totaled two touchdowns and 108 rushing yards on seven carries to help pace the Wildcats’ rushing attack. Kyle Farrell contributed 121 more yards on the ground with one touchdown on nine attempts. Drew Walsh added 83 yards and a score on 10 carries. Brendan Moran had a nine-yard touchdown rush. Joel Greenidge had a 26-yard touchdown run. Brandon Stahulak had five carries for 18 yards and a touchdown.

Ryder Meents completed 2-of-5 pass attempts for 32 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to Reid Juster, who totaled two receptions for 32 receiving yards.

With the loss Manteno concluded the regular season 2-7 overall.

Porter Chandler completed 9-of-29 pass attempts for 59 yards and an interception to help pace the Panthers offensively. Nolan Worobey added eight rushing attempts for a team-high 13 yards. Ashton Brazaeu hauled in three catches for a team-high 28 receiving yards. Sevin Keigher had three catches for 19 yards and had 6.5 tackles on defense.

(1A-RV)Iroquois West 62, Watseka 0

Iroquois West’s shutout win over the Warriors helped the Raiders conclude the regular season with a 7-2 overall record. Sam McMillan completed 2-of-7 pass attempts for a total of 12 yards with two touchdowns to help lead a balanced Raiders’ scoring attack.

Trystyn Schacht had 55 rushing yards on three attempts to go along with a 10-yard touchdown reception. Chase Ritzma had 47 yards on nine carries. John Ahlden finished with 51 yards and a score off three rushes. Christian Gayston had six carries for 52 yards and a touchdown. Mason Miller and Dylan Hylbert each had short touchdown runs. CJ Perzee chipped in a four-yard touchdown rush and Cannon Leanord had a one-yard touchdown rush.

Watseka ends its season with a 1-8 overall record.

Anthony Shervino led the Warriors’ offense with a team-high 24 rushing yards on nine attempts. Quinn Starkey completed 3-of-6 pass attempts for 66 yards and two interceptions. Zander Stano chipped in nine rushing yards on two carries.

Coal City 41, Streator 14

Coal City’s win in its season finale helped the Coalers conclude the regular season with a 6-3 overall record.

Braden Reilly completed 11-of-16 attempts for 251 yards with four touchdowns and zero interruptions to help lead Coal City to victory. Landin Benson had a team-high 61 rushing yards on six attempts to go along with a 44-yard touchdown catch.

Christopher Cholico hauled in three receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown. Drake Dearth added two more catches for 24 yards and a score. Braiden Young had a 34-yard touchdown reception. Austin Davy had a one-yard touchdown rush.

Decatur Lutheran-Mt. Pulaski 54, Milford-Cissna Park 40

Milford held a 18-6 halftime lead before being outscored 48-22 in the second half, leaving them to conclude the regular season with a 6-2 overall record. Tyler Neukomm continued his dominance on the ground by totaling 302 yards with four touchdowns on 19 carries to help pace the Bearcats.

Sawyer Laffoon completed two passes for 32 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also added 53 yards on the ground, including a 31-yard touchdown run. Justin Tillman grabbed two receptions for 32 yards and a score.

Riverside-Brookfield 42, Bishop McNamara 7

Bishop McNamara concluded its regular season 3-6 overall with the loss. Jaydon Wright ran for 113 yards with one touchdown on 18 carries to help pace the Fightin’ Irish. James Sanders added eight attempts for 21 yards. Richie Darr had a 21-yard reception.

Lisle 20, Peotone 13

Peotone’s seven-point loss against the Lions forced the Blue Devils to conclude their regular season with a 5-4 overall record. No individual stats were available for Peotone.

(3A-8)Seneca 48, Dwight 0

Dwight concluded the regular season 2-7 overall with a shutout loss to Seneca in its regular season finale. No individual stats were available for the Trojans.