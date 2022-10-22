FOOTBALL: Kays end regular season with three-point loss at Crete-Monee

CRETE — Crete-Monee held off Kankakee 25-22 Friday night to capture the Southland Conference Championship, in one of the state’s most highly-anticipated Week 9 matchups between state title contenders. After knocking off Joliet Catholic earlier in the season while the Hilltoppers were ranked first in Class 4A, the Warriors played spoilers again, knocking off Class 5A’s top-ranked Kays to end the regular season.

With the loss, the Kays’ record dropped to 7-2 on the season and 5-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference while the Warriors finished the regular season 7-2 (6-0).

Both teams fought and scrapped to a 6-6 tie going into halftime. Crete-Monee quarterback Cory Stennis put the first points on the scoreboard, giving the Warriors a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a touchdown run.

Kankakee responded with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Larenz Walters to Jyaire Hill just before halftime to tie the game. Hill made the catch in the flat and made the corner and safety miss before striding into the endzone for six points.

Early in the third quarter, Stennis threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Miami (Ohio) commit Lynel Billups-Williams to give the Warriors a six-point lead once again, but Kankakee took the lead on their next drive when speedster Tony Phillips dashed past the Warriors secondary for a 58-yard touchdown for a majority of his team-high 65 rushing yards. Karson King caught the two-point conversion giving Kankakee a 14-12 lead.

Late in the third quarter, Billups-Williams caught a punt return and returned it up the right sideline before breaking several tackles and reversing to the other side of the field for an electric touchdown to recapture the lead at 18-14.

Kankakee looked poised to answer the touchdown with points of their own, driving the ball to the Warriors’ 14-yard line, before a trio of penalties killed the drive, resulting in a turnover on downs.

“Penalties were the difference tonight,” Kankakee coach Derek Hart said. “Penalties hurt us, especially late. It really slowed us down tonight.”

Once the Warriors got the ball back, Stennis ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run to give the Warriors a two-score lead at 25-14 with under 10 minutes left in the game.

The Kays kept fighting, as King caught a slant pass in the middle of the endzone and scored with 10 seconds remaining and the Kays made the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 25-22 before running out of time.

“I thought we faced a lot of adversity tonight,” Hart said. “I liked that after we got down a couple scores, we kept fighting back.

“I was happy about that, it just should have never gotten to that point,” he added. “(Crete-Monee) played with a lead most of the game and we had to play catch-up all night.”

Even in defeat, Friday’s third-straight installment of a regular season finale that decided the conference championship was exactly the kind of environment Hart and the Kays look towards.

“This is what high school football is all about; it was a great environment to play in,” Hart said. “Hats off to Crete-Monee, they’re a great team and well-coached.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays will find their spot in the IHSA Class 5A playoff field when the IHSA releases playoff brackets Saturday night.

Now we move on to the playoffs. That’s what matters the most. We have to come in on Monday and get better at practice. And get ready for a long run.”