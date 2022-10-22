FOOTBALL: Eight area teams qualify for IHSA Football Playoffs; Milford-Cissna Park in I8FA Playoffs

The IHSA released its 2022 Football Playoff qualifiers Saturday, where eight area teams found themselves amongst the eight 32-team playoff fields, joining Milford-Cissna Park in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association to give the Daily Journal coverage area a total of nine teams that will play postseason football.

The largest area team, Bradley-Bourbonnais, is back in the postseason for the first time since 2016 with a 5-4 record and SouthWest Suburban Conference Red title, earning the 25-seed in the Class 7A bracket, opening with a matchup at (8)Collinsville (8-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Kankakee is looking to head to its second-straight Class 5A State championship, as the Kays finished the regular season with a 7-2 record. They’re the 6-seed in the southern half of the bracket and host (11)Mt. Vernon (5-4) at 3 p.m. Saturday.

In Class 4A, Coal City earned the 8-seed in the northern bracket, with the 6-3 Coalers set to host (9)East Alton-Wood River (6-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday as the largest of four area Illinois Central Eight Conference teams that reached the postseason.

Reed-Custer drew the highest seed in the area, wrapping up a 9-0 regular season and ICE title to earn the 2-seed in the northern bracket in Class 3A. The Comets, the top scoring offense in Illinois, host (15)Carver (5-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

ICE rivals Peotone, who finished the season 5-4, got the 16th and final spot in the northern bracket and visit (1)Princeton (9-0) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Wilmington will look to defend its Class 2A State championship, with the 8-1 Wildcats earning the 3-seed in the northern bracket and a first-round matchup with (14)Chicago Christian (5-4) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Wildcats could find themselves in a local matchup in the second round with Central, as the Comets are the 11-seed and take their 6-3 record to (6)Downs Tri-Valley (7-2) for a 2 p.m. tilt Saturday.

In Class 1A, Iroquois West took the 6-seed in the north, as the 7-2 Raiders will host (11)Dakota (5-4) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Milford-Cissna Park is also playoff-bound in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association after a 7-2 finish to the regular season. The Bearcats earned a 4-seed and will host (13)Ashton Franklin Center (6-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday.