FOOTBALL: Central edges Momence, ends two-game skid

With the regular season coming to a close this weekend the importance of seeding positioning for the playoffs has been on every team’s mind, especially for Central’s football squad, who entered its regular season finale matchup against Momence riding a two-game skid while sitting with only five wins.

The idea of dropping the 5-4 and having to be forced into a tough matchup in the opening round of the playoffs next week was something the Comets wanted to avoid at all costs and it showed during their ability to close out Momence with a 27-14 victory after scoring the game’s last 14 points.

“We talked to these kids all week about not wanting to lose this game because we don’t want to end up 5-4 and have to play a team like Seneca again or even Wilmington or Bismarck-Henning possibly,” Clifton head coach Brian Spooner said. “That’s just not a good scenario for us and with the way we prepared I think our kids did a good job of staying focused and concentrated. …We didn’t play our best ball tonight, but we got it done in the second half when we needed to.”

Much like last week’s 28-0 loss to Seneca, Central allowed its opponent to score first when Momence’s Kud’de Bertram capped off the host’s opening possession with a two-yard touchdown run. Trailing 7-0 off the jump the Comets stayed true to the process as they eventually responded with a touchdown drive of their own, which resulted from a Matthew Luhrsen 2-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Luke Shoven to tie things up at 7 apiece midway through the opening quarter.

“Unfortunately we’ve kind of made it a bad habit of getting off to slow starts this year, especially at the beginning of the game and so once we tied it I kind of felt like we were going to be okay,” Spooner said. “The rest of the game was really back and forth, but I’m just really proud of my kids for hanging in there because the momentum just continued to go back and forth.”

Central extended its lead in the second quarter following a 23-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Schmidt to help take a 13-7 lead into halftime.

After trailing by six points headed into the locker room Momence finally found itself back on the scoreboard with a five-yard touchdown pass from Betram to CJ Wiechec. But the Comets managed to answer with another touchdown after a huge interception from their senior defensive tackle Aidan Christensen off a screen pass, which wound up leading to a 1-yard touchdown run by Shoven just a couple of moments later.

The final score of the game came when Shoven connected on his third touchdown pass of the evening, this time coming off a 9-yard pass to Jayce Meier with nine minutes and change left in the fourth quarter. Shoven added the finishing touches with a successful two-point conversion attempt one play later by hitting Blake Chandler in the endzone to help seal the 13-point win.

“Our guys seemed to be extremely pumped after the game by finishing the regular season 6-3 with a win against our rival,” Spooner said. “I think they are extremely happy…now it’s time to focus on whoever we matchup with in the playoffs.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Shoven finished 15-of-22 for 216 yards with three touchdown passes to go along with a one-yard touchdown run to help pace the Comets. Schmidt totaled six receptions for 122 yards and a score while adding 49 rushing yards on five carries. Luhrsen had four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. Gavin McKee finished with 29 yards on two receptions. Meier recorded an interception and a nine-yard touchdown reception .

Bertram led Momence with 126 rushing yards and a score off 17 attempts. He also completed 3-of-6 pass attempts for 31 yards and an interception. Terence Autman had eight rushes for 27 yards. Erick Castillo finished 13-of-19 for 128 passing yards with an interception. Marchello Draine grabbed four receptions for 38 receiving yards. Brogan Halpin chipped in two catches for 31 yards. CJ Wiechec caught two balls for 17 yards and a score.