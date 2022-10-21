VOLLEYBALL: Beecher wraps up third-straight unbeaten RVC season

BEECHER — When first-year Beecher head volleyball coach Kristin Payne was promoted from her role as the JV coach to replace former coach Emily Hoesktra, Payne took over with high hopes for a group of familiar girls that had high expectations for themselves.

The Bobcats entered the season with good reason for their excitement as winners of the past two River Valley Conference regular season and tournament championships, last losing an RVC tilt in 2019.

That streak continued on their home court Thursday night, where the Bobcats took down Grant Park 2-0 (25-12, 25-16) for their third-straight unbeaten RVC season that ended with a conference tournament crown.

“I’m ecstatic — I had a lot of expectations for them as well; I’d been coaching them since they were freshmen,” Payne said of her team. “It’s nice to live up to that expectation and I’m really excited for these girls.”

Paige Tavoletti opened the night with an ace for the Dragons to give the visitors an early 1-0 lead, but that short-lived lead was the only one they would hold all night, as the Bobcats quickly pulled ahead by scoring 15 of the next 18 points to pull ahead 15-4 and eventually take the first set 25-12.

As the Bobcats appeared to continue their strong play in the second half, a brief moment of doubt was cast when senior outside hitter Lily Avelar went down with a lower body injury. The Dragons were able to stay within striking distance for much of that second set before the Bobcats, led by eight kills from Lola Eckhardt and dependable play from Avelar’s replacement, Katie Jones, turned a narrow 13-11 lead into a comfortable 25-15 win for the two-set sweep.

A program built around depth and reliability at all six spots on the floor, while Payne admitted the girls were a bit worried for Avelar’s health initially, they were able to rally together to hold off a talented Dragons squad that didn’t lose to any other teams in the conference besides the Bobcats this season.

“That’s just how we run our program — everyone has to do their part and we have to build each other up,” Payne said. “It can’t just be that one person.

“I could tell they were nervous about [Avelar] and her well-being, but after one or two points the girls brought it together,” she added. “Katie is always willing to go into any position I need her to and I think she really stepped up filling in for Lily tonight.”

The Bobcats improved to 21-13 on the year and wrapped up a 9-0 conference season before winning the tournament Thursday and also adding an impressive win over Illinois Central Eight Conference champions Coal City on Wednesday and a third-place finish at Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Moldenhauer Classic last weekend.

“We definitely went into this game with momentum and had a lot of energy before the game even started,” senior libero Abby Sippel said. “I think it helped us secure the win.”

The Dragons, who were 8-1 on the RVC season, fell to 21-10 on the year, the first season in which they’ve been led by 1989 Grant Park graduate LeeEllen Palan, the former coach at Herscher who made her return to coaching after more than 20 years away from the game.

From 1994-2000, Palan and the Herscher volleyball program saw plenty of success. The Tigers won at least 23 games in each of her seven seasons, including six-straight regional championships from 1995-2000, a sectional championship in 1998 and a combined record of 193-37-5.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed these girls and it’s been nice to see that competition has never gone away,” Palan said. “At Herscher we had great athletes, and were very good and I went out very much on top.

“It’s been nice to come back and have a 20-win season at Grant Park. … Except for my seven years in Herscher, I’ve always been a Grant Park Dragon.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Eckhardt led the Bobcats with eight kills, two digs and one block. Sippel had five digs and an ace. Bri Schrimsher finished with a team-high 10 assists to go along with two digs and an ace. Emily Avelar recorded seven digs, five kills and one block.

Delaney Panozzo and Brooke Veldhuizen collected four kills apiece to help pace the Dragons. Alejandra Maldonado scored four points.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams will host their own regionals next week. Beecher starts its postseason with an IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional semifinal match against the winner of Monday’s quarterfinal between Julian and Harlan in a Tuesday tilt at 6 p.m., where they’ll look to continue their steady play of late.

“Going into the postseason, you never know when its gonna be your last game,” Sippel said. “We can’t be looking at the very far future, just take every game one game at a time.”

The Dragons will take on Unity Christian Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday in IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional semifinal action and have a potential showdown with Milford for a regional title, a Bearcats team that has bested the Dragons twice in two matches this season.

“It’ll be tough,” Palan said of navigating their way to a regional crown. “We’ve lost to Milford twice, and they’re in our regional, but we’re hoping that third time on our home court can be our turn.”